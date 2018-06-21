Jana Sena Party chief and power star Pawan Kalyan has opened up about the controversy about Lord Balaji's Pink Diamond missing theory and extended the support to the community of the priests.

Chief priest Ramana Deekshitulu had recently alleged that one precious 'pink diamond' offered to the Lord Venkateshwara had gone missing and reached an international auction. He had demanded a Central Bureau of India (CBI) probe and was later sacked by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board.

Anil Singhal, an executive officer from the TTD Board, had also fended off Ramana Deekshitulu's allegations in a press conference. He had said that the missing jewellery was not a pink diamond at all, but a ruby that broke during a Brahmotsavam festival as people flung coins at the deity.

Weeks after the controversy broke out, Pawan Kalyan took to Twitter to talk about it. In a series of posts, the power star extended the support of his party to the priests' community. He says that the Andhra Pradesh government's answer on the issue is not satisfactory. He also asked for an explanation on other missing jewellery from the temple. Here is the actor's series of comments on Twitter.