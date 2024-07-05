Ace cricketer Virat Kohli is not just an ace player but indeed a doting husband and father. Thursday was an eventful and tiresome day for Team India. The team landed in India with the World Cup at 6 am, greeted the fans and danced at the airport. They then headed to meet PM Modi at his residence and then jetted off to Mumbai for two crucial events. The open bus victory parade was held from Marine Drive to Wankahde, after which, the players were felicitated at Wankhade.

The players sang, danced with the crowd and also enjoyed their hearts out, seeing the love and honour they received in Mumbai.

Tired Virat Kohli trips while stepping down from the car at Mumbai airport

After the grand celebrations in Mumbai. Virat jetted off to London to be with his family Anushka Sharma and his kids.

On Thursday night, a paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Virat at entering Mumbai airport, where he was seen exiting a black SUV. Virat was tired and could hardly walk. He tripped while stepping down from his car as he made his way towards the airport.

Paparazzi told Virat to be mindful of his steps as he could hardly walk as he was tired.

Paps requested Virat for a picture be he refused to give it and said he was very tired and hadn't slept properly.

In a meagre voice, he said, "Bahutt raaton se soye nai hai.." ( Haven't slept for nights).

Fans react to Virat not taking a break and heading to London to be with family after 15- hours of professional commitments

Fans lauded Virat for being the most loving husband and father as he didn't waste a single minute after completing the celebrations, he jetted off to be with his family.

A user said, " Delhi, Mumbai, London all in less than 24 hours, is he a machine."

Another mentioned," He shows how much his family means to him."

For the unversed, Anushka wasn't in the US or Barbados to cheer for Virat from the stands as she was busy taking care of the kids.

Virat has been in constant touch with his wife Anushka and kids on video calls.