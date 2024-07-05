Hardik Pandya catches fan's T-shirt while singing Vande Mataram, drops it immediately; Jasprit Bumrah's priceless reaction goes viral

Indians worldwide celebrated India lifting the World Cup trophy after 11 long years. On Saturday, India defeated South Africa at Barbados' Kensington Oval. India had set a target of 177 runs and won by 7 runs. While SA made 169/8 in 20 overs.

Rohit Sharma managed to end India's 11-year trophy drought as the team lifted the trophy.

Hardik Pandya took three wickets, and one cannot forget the contribution of Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah. Every player contributed to the epic win.

On Thursday, Rohit Sharma and team Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and all other Indian players were in Mumbai for the victory parade and celebrated the big win with fans.

The victory parade started late as the open bus was stranded in traffic at Marine Drive. After the victory parade atop a bus where players enjoyed and celebrated with the crowd. The team India was felicitated at Wankhede and was given a cheque of Rs 124 crore by BCCI chief secretary Jay Shah.

Someone threw his T-shirt on Hardik Pandya. Look at Bumrah's reaction. ? pic.twitter.com/cnBvDoZBwk — BALA (@erbmjha) July 4, 2024

Hardik Pandya catches a fan's T-shirt while singing Vande Mataram, and drops it immediately;

As soon as the team India entered the stadium, the crowd cheered for Hardik and Rohit. The players danced to the beats of dhol.

After the celebrations, Virat, Hardik and Rohit along with other players, sang 'Vande Mataram'.

They sang as they roamed with the trophy at the stadium.

During the lap of honour at Wankhede, enjoying every bit of it, Vice-captain of Team India, Hardik Pandya was leading from the front.

A moment caught everyone's attention whereon, a fan threw a t-shirt and it so happened that he happened to catch it and as he was so engrossed in singing Vande Mataram he forgot what he had held, as he saw that, he threw it back.

However, Bumrah saw the funny side of it and hence couldn't control his laughter.

Take a look

The bizarre incident caught the attention and the moment was captured on camera.

A fan later shared the footage on X with the caption, "Hardik caught someone's T-shirt and the way Bumrah is dying of laughter."

From dance to celebrations and cheerful hoots. Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma instigated a dance with 'Chak De India' playing in the background, and the entire team joined in.

India vs South Africa: Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi