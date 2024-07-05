Celebrations galore as team India arrives in Mumbai after a joyous visit to Delhi. Rohit Sharma-led team India landed in Mumbai on Thursday and jetted off for an open bus parade from Marine Drive to Wankhede stadium. The roads were jam-packed as lakhs of people thronged the streets of Mumbai to get a glimpse of their favourite cricket stars.

It was Rohit Sharma in Delhi and Hardik Pandya in Mumbai

As the team landed in Mumbai, it wasn't captain Rohit Sharma but Hardik Pandya who was seen lifting the trophy as he arrived at the Mumbai airport.

Rohit held his wife Ritika's hand and was seen comforting her from the crowd and holding her daughter close to his arms. While the vice captain lifted the T20 World Cup trophy and smiled at the fans, Virat Kohli was seen recording the video and seemingly was also on a video call with his wife Anushka and kids.

Another clip shows Rishabh Pant greeting the fans and security personnel.

As Rohit was walking behind, Virat told Rohit to lead first

After the parade, the team reached Wankhede and fans cheered for Hardik in unison.

Pandya raised the trophy at the Wankhede, smiled and waved at the crowd. Hardik's gesture makes the crowd go berserk as they cheer him on!

Rohit Sharma spotted cleaning the trophy with tissue

A clip that has gone viral shows Rohit cleaning the trophy with tissue.

The video shows Rohit taking utmost care of the trophy and personally cleaning it. He was so engrossed with the trophy that he forgot he was being filmed.

During the ceremony, Rohit said, "Mumbai never disappoints. The huge turnout of fans to welcome us shows they were as desperate for this T20 World Cup title as we were."

Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid said, "I am going to miss this love. What I saw on the streets tonight, I won't forget it."

Virat, Jasprit and Rahul got emotional as they spoke about the winning moment.