'Tiranga Gaadh Diya': Rohit Sharma kisses Hardik Pandya; plants Indian Flag at Barbados ground after winning T20 World cup

Vande Mataram! India won the World Cup after a decade and a half and it was every Indian dream come true moment. Crores of fans across the world witnessed the match and jumped with joy upon seeing India win against South Africa.

It was India's second T20 World Cup victory after they had won it in 2007 under the legendary MS Dhoni in South Africa, and first since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Rohit Sharma the captain hoisting the flag in the ground??#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/yTyn4Wh3hH — Aurangzeb (@NapStar_01) June 29, 2024

Hardik, Rohit and Virat break down into tears after winning the World Cup

India captain Rohit Sharma dropped down to the ground and cried. Later, the team hugged and cried after winning the match. They couldn't believe that they had finally won the World Cup. Right after winning the game, Rohit looked up at the sky and was teary-eyed as he lived the moment.

'Tiranga Gaadh Diya' moment

After winning Rohit hoisted an Indian flag on the ground before planting it on the outfield.

#Hardik in tears of Explaining what he gone through for the past 6 months..#Rohit Comes and Gave a Hug & Kiss to him ????? pic.twitter.com/8IUe8rS3Dt — Mumbai Indians TN (@MumbaiIndiansTN) June 29, 2024

For the unversed, in a statement, Jay Shah mentioned that India will plant the flag after winning the World Cup in Barbados. Rohit did not forget it, as he was seen taking India's flag before beginning to plant it in the stadium.

Kiss ? to remember, that's bro code, when you delivers at crucial time ?



Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma deserves this World Cup ?



Virat Kohli retires from T20I with Man of the Match in Finals ?#INDvSA #T20WorldCup2024Final pic.twitter.com/SowfLjHGrA — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) June 29, 2024

Rohit then posed alongside it with BCCI secretary Jay Shah and vice-captain Hardik Pandya.

As soon as Rohit planted and hoisted the flag, fans took to social media and got emotional upon seeing his gesture.

Apart from Rohit planting the flag, the captain and vice-captain Hardik Pandya burst into tears. Rohit also kissed Hardik's cheek as they celebrated the win.

Hardik who has been facing boos in IPL for joining Mumbai Indians and playing badly, was lauded by fans after he Hardik dismissed the dangerous David Miller in the first ball. His presence of mind at the end changed the game.

While Suryakumar Yadav took the most crucial wicket on the boundary line. India eventually prevailed and how! History has been witnessed by the generation.

Rohit Sharma, my captain!?? pic.twitter.com/7xMnsjY0PE — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 29, 2024

Rohit after two unsuccessful attempts in the World Test Championship final and ODI World Cup final in 2023. He loved the moment.

India vs South Africa : Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.