Talk about rain and yellow saree, and the picture of Raveena Tandon mesmerising the audience and errrmm... Akshay Kumar with her sensuous dance moves comes right into the mind. Like it or not, Tip Tip Barsa Pani from Mohra, the song which has become one of the most iconic rain dance songs in Bollywood, is all set to get reprised in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavansham.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to announce the same. He wrote, "I would've definitely been disappointed if any other actor would've recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani, a song which has been synonymous with me & my career & I can't thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize, we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way." (sic)

While one section of the industry has welcomed the decision to remix the song, noted lyricists like Javed Akhtar are totally against it. As per a report in the Asian Age, Akhtar has lashed out at the copyright infringement and has said, "This has to stop. And I've taken legal recourse in the past. I had sent legal notices to the people responsible for doing this to the song Ghar Se Nikalte Hi from the film Papa Kehte Hai. Unfortunately, Anand Bakshi sahib (who wrote Tip Tip Barsa Paani) is not around any more to protest against this kind of desecration. Today, they change the lyrics of well-known songs. What is to stop them from changing the lyrics of Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, the patriotic classic that has the nation weeping? It may make us weep in another way altogether if, God forbid, they decide that poet Pradeep's immortal lines need updating and revalidation. This is sheer vandalism."

While Javed Akhtar is not happy with the remix, the women in question, Raveena Tandon doesn't mind the song being remixed. On being asked about her reaction on the song getting remixed, Raveena said, "Sounds Superb, I love new remixes."