Sanjay Dutt and Tina Munim sizzled on the silver screen when the two were paired opposite each other in 'Rocky'. There was an instant connection between the two and they immediately fell in love. Sanjay was quite young and naive, like a typical boyfriend he was quite possessive about Tina.

During a throwback interview with Stardust Magazine, Sanjay Dutt talked about his love for Tina and was quoted as saying, "I was quite passionate about Tina. I did not want the onscreen chemistry to expose myself. I'm a little selfish. Tina has never taken me away from my family. She was one of those people who guided and always pressed me to my family."

Tina Munim wore the pants in the relationship

Sanjay Dutt was also asked if Tina Munim dominated over him and took decisions pertaining to his professional or personal life. To which, he had replied, "I am an emotionally weak man. I have always needed a strong influence over me. My mother was that influence. After her death, Tina has taken her place. She dominates my life, yes, but I have not allowed her to have any say in my career. Tina has never tried to stop me from working with any of her rivals. I have only one film with Poonam because I have been offered only one film with her. And where Ranjeeta is concerned, I would love to work with her too, but no one has wanted to pair us together so far."

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor too mentioned in his memoir Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor uncensored about how possessive Sanjay Dutt was for Tinu Munim that he had once even doubted Tina having an affair with Rishi Kapoor during the shooting of their film 'Karz'.

In fact, when Sanjay was asked about rumors of Tina's linkups he had said,

"My girl has been linked with so many men that it is physically impossible for any woman to cope with so many of them in such a short time. I have not defended her blindly. Each time I've heard or read about her, I've gone insane with anger – but most of the time, she has managed to convince me that what I've heard is not true. I love her too much not to believe her. One has to trust somebody sometime, and I trust her."

Sanju went on to add, "I always tell her, 'Today, I am quietly taking everything I hear about you because I don't want you to start screaming and getting suspicious the moment you listen to stories about me.' I obviously expect her to be as understanding with me as I am with her today."

Unfortunately, Tina and Sanjay could never make it up until marriage. The couple broke up due to Sanjay's excessive drinking habits and drug addiction. Today, Tina is married to the renowned business tycoon Anil Ambani whereas Sanjay Dutt got married to his third wife Maanayata Dutt.