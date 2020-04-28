Sanjay Dutt calls wife Maanayata Dutt not 'better half but best half'. Well, truly in every sense Maanayata Dutt has proven to be the kind of woman every man would want in his life. She has been the pillar of Sanjay Dutt's life. From being strong, supportive, caring and humble Maanayata has finally seen the sunshine in her marriage with Sanjay Dutt.

From being humiliated in public by Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt to have not being accepted in the family, Maanayata has gone through all and emerged all happy after all the turmoil and darkness. Today we see Dutt sisters happily posing with Maanayata but this was never the scene earlier.

We recently came across a throwback interview of Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt where she revealed how she has been supportive and protective of her family and how she was accused of taking over Sanjay's life.

In a 2009 interview with IANS when Sanjay Dutt was in jail, Maanayata Dutt in the interview spoke about the allegations being put on her, To which, she had said, "I know, but what I want to say is that I've the right to live with my husband the way I want to. It doesn't matter whether it's a prostitute or a princess, a wife has certain rights in her husband's home. I'm not a man living in a woman's house."

Both Maanayata and Sanjay had a tough time, trying hard to make his sisters- Namrata and Priya accept Maanayata. Speaking of the same, she had shared, "Sanju knows I've tried to do as much in my capacity to find acceptance with his sisters. Beyond that, he wouldn't like me to push myself to try any further. Neither would I." But now, Maanayata shares a superb bond with both of Sanjay's sisters.

Sanjay Dutt's friends HATE Maanayata Dutt- why?

There have been many who took advantage of Sanjay Dutt's money as he personally never felt the need to take care of his personal finances.

In the same interview, she clearly explained as to why Sanjay's 'fair-weather' friends hate her. She stated, "Sanjay never understood the nitty-gritty of finances. And if he hasn't accumulated a huge bank balance, it isn't because he hasn't earned money.

He did, but he lost all of it. There were too many people around him trying to use him. I came like a barricade in Sanju's life to stand between him and those who want to use him. Naturally, these fair-weather friends resent me. I spoilt their party, you see".

Maanayata also shared that she would not like to expose the names of the people who were mishandling Sanjay's finances. She had stated, "I wouldn't like to name them, but some people for whom Sanju was taking on unnecessary expenses have been stopped.

Sanju was implementing financial responsibilities that were not his. That has also made some people hate me. But his finances were being handled by the wrong people. There were so many irregularities in his accounts. If I open my mouth about it, no one will be spared."