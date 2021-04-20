The Ambani brothers may or may not have been at loggerheads, but there's no love lost between Tina Munim Ambani and Mukesh Ambani. On Mukesh Ambani's 64th birthday on April 19, Tina took to social media to wish him. The actress-turned-business tycoon shared two adorable throwback pictures of Mukesh Ambani. While in one she was seen with her husband Anil Ambani and brother-in-law Mukesh, in another, she was clicked with Mukesh Ambani.

"Happy birthday to a loving son, brother and brother-in-law, adoring father and grandfather! Wishing you happiness and health always," Tina wrote while wishing Mukesh Ambani. Tina Ambani is quite active on social media and always keeps sharing these rare gem of photos. Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Shloka Mehta Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani also keep featuring in her throwbacks every now and then.

A lot might have been said and written about the two of them, but Nita Ambani and Tina Ambani have never let business come in between their equation. The two Ambani ladies share a warm equation and their performances together at wedding and other house functions are a proof of that. In fact, the two of them have always given the name of their family, belief in their value system and legacy; precedence over anything else.

Tina Ambani is also known for her genuine bonds of frienship with celebs in the industry. The Bachchans and the Ambanis go a long way and have always stood with each-other through all the thicks and thin. And recently, when Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with cancer, it was Tina who stood rock solid behind the couple. "Tina is known to be a fiercely loyal friend. Recently, when her co-star of yore, Sanjay Dutt, was diagnosed with a serious health condition, it was Tina who ensured he received the best possible care at her hospital," Shobhaa De wrote in The Week.