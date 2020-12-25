Despite being away from the screens for so long, Tina Munim still rules our hearts. We will forever be indebted to Tina for giving us some of the best Hindi films ever.

From Rocky, Karz, Baaton Baaton Mein, Bade Dilwala to Yeh Waada Raha; we not only saw how gorgeous Tina Munim was but also the hold she had over her craft. Tina left the industry when she was at the peak-of-her-career and married industrialist Anil Ambani.

Even though she has bid farewell to the industry, she hasn't lost touch with those she considered her friends. Amitabh Bachchan and Tina's friendship has stood the test-of-time for over five decades now. And not just Amitabh and Tina, even Jaya Bachchan is quite pally with Anil Ambani.

Recently, on Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya's 47th wedding anniversary, Tina Ambani came up with one of the most beautiful message for the couple. While sharing an old photo with the Bachchans, she wrote, "In a world where change is the only constant, it's wonderful to have some constants that never change. Happy anniversary JB and Amitji. You are incredibly special to us."

Tina is known to be a fiercely loyal friend

And not just that, good friend Shobhaa De has also revealed that Tina remains a fiercely loyal friend. In a column for The Week, Shobhaa has revealed that when Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with cancer, it was Tina who came to forward to be there for him and the family. "Tina is known to be a fiercely loyal friend. Recently, when her costar of yore, Sanjay Dutt, was diagnosed with a serious health condition, it was Tina who ensured he received the best possible care at her hospital," she wrote.

There were strong rumours of Sanjay Dutt dating Tina Munim back in the days. Talking to Stardust, Dutt had once said about Tina, "Tina has never ever tried to take me away from my family. She has always been the one to guide me and force me to go back home to my Dad and sisters even after a fight."