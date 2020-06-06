When it comes to friendship and relationships, film industry is never predictable. Tinseltown is a place films made on such friendships last longer than the friendships off-screen. However, there are a few friends, who have stood by each-other, through all the thick-and-thin. The Bachchan and the Ambani family's friendship is also the same.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya's friendship with Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani has stood rock solid for over five decades and still going strong. Recently at Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya's 47th wedding anniversary, Tina made her affection and friendship with the Bachchans quite clear with just one post. Wishing the couple, she said, "In a world where change is the only constant, it's wonderful to have some constants that never change. Happy anniversary JB and Amitji. You are incredibly special to us."

Films and work

Amitabh Bachchan and Tina Ambani's friendship kick-started when the duo worked in the film – Pukar in 1983. And ever since then, there's no looking back for the two friends. Jaya and Anil Ambani are also quite fond of this friendship and consider each-other no less than family. Tina Ambani, who is actively busy in bettering the health care system in the country and has made several top notch hospitals including the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, is often seen inviting Amitabh Bachchan to these hospitals and events related to them as the Chief Guest.

Financial debacle

At a time when Amitabh Bachchan had run into bankruptcy owing to the failure of his company – ABCL, along with Dhirubhai Ambani and Amar Singh, it was Anil Ambani who had stood behind Amitabh. While Big B has always denied taking financial help from them, rumours were afloat back then that Anil had also extended a helping hand to dear friend.

Shah Rukh vs Amitabh

When Shah Rukh Khan's position in the industry started growing stronger and he was touted as the next 'superstar', many industry people had chosen sides. While few decided to move with the flowing times and be friendly with Shah Rukh Khan, many chose to stick with their old friend – Amitabh. Anil Ambani and Tina never budged and stood still with the Bachchans. It was at the same time that Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani grew fond of Shah Rukh Khan and gave rise to a friendship that is still one of the strongest associations in the industry. Even when the Ambani brothers were at loggerheads, Amitabh Bachchan's stance on his friendship with Anil and Tina Ambani remained unaffected.