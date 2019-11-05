1 / 5









Timex is a familiar name in the watch industry and it forayed into smartwatch biz owing to the demand. Timex has since tried its hands in fitness trackers and smartwatches, competing against the likes of Apple, Fitbit, Huawei and others. Timex kept on thing in check, the pricing of its wearables, but is it enough?

Timex recently launched iConnect and iConnect Fashion smartwatches to the liking of consumers. While one offers a geekier smartwatch look, the other gives a traditional analogue feel through its design. But both these smartwatches have never lost sight of "smart" element, which sets it apart from the rest of the watches.

We tested Timex iConnect Fashion smartwatch, the analogue-designed wearable from the watch-maker, and here are our thoughts.

Design & Display

Timex iConnect Fashion looks like a traditional analogue watch with a round dial and a crown. The dial features a sleek LCD colour display, which is touch-enabled. The touch display is responsive to finger touch and I didn't have to put many efforts.

The main watch face can be changed by a simple tap and hold and choose from the different options available. Swiping left or right will take you to the different menus, allowing for you to easily navigate from important functions without having to take out the phone. The LCD display isn't as bright under direct sunlight, but in most cases, it won't hinder usage.

The straps of the watch perfectly wrap around the wrist and do not cause irritation even while wearing it for long hours. There's also a built-in speaker in the watch for you to answer calls and listen to audio, but the sound quality is not that great.

Overall, Timex iConnect Fashion's strongest USP is its design.

App & Interface

Timex iConnect Fashion smartwatch pairs with your phone through an app, which is available for free. The iConnect app from Timex has a simple interface, which is quite understandable on its own. The main screen shows all the statistics once synced from the watch. Things like steps, calories, km, sleep monitor, heart rate and activity can all be conveniently tracked from the main screen. There's a refresh button at the bottom to sync fresh data off your watch.

The app also allows you to visit your older statistics by clicking the left arrow or right arrow buttons. Users can also choose the kind of activity before they start it. This particular feature is available in the watch itself, so I didn't feel the need to go through the app for it.

The app requires to be running all the time, but you can force stop it so your phone is not bothered by notifications. The watch and app UIs are strikingly similar and anyone can get used to it in no time.

Battery

This is one area where I feel Timex iConnect could improve. With constant connection and tracking, I was able to get a little over a day's worth battery. The charging isn't fast, so you need to be patient while it juices up. It's best to leave it for charge overnight. It's nice that the watch has a micro-USB port for charging and not any special charger, which needs to be carried around.

I was, however, able to get two days of usage by pairing the smartwatch to the phone only when necessary.

Health tracking

Timex iConnect Fashion tracks steps, sleep, monitors heart rate, and burnt calories. The step tracking was pretty accurate, but I've had better results from Apple and Fitbit watches. I liked the profiles for tracking activities. The heart rate sensor sure comes in handy in between workouts and running. I couldn't gather sufficient data for sleep monitoring as the watch needed to be powered up during the night. Moreover, wearing a smartwatch strapped to the wrist isn't comfortable. But it's bound to give accurate results as sleep trackers in smartwatches get this feature right.

Is it worth buying?

Timex iConnect Fashion is priced at Rs 9,995 in India. At that price, it's not a bad deal. But one can easily settle for a cheaper fitness tracker. After all, it's just the analogue form-factor that Timex iConnect Fashion offers differently. Timex also has fitness trackers, while buyers can check for options from Xiaomi and FitBit.