New York City ushered in 2023 with a dazzling Saturday night spectacle with a countdown as a glowing geodesic sphere or New Year Ball weighing almost six tons descended from its lofty perch atop One Times Square.

The iconic annual event saw the Ball of nearly 2,700 Waterford illuminated crystals displaying a palette of more than 16 million colors dropped at the stroke of midnight with a ton of confetti rained down on revelers, glittering amid the jumbo screens, neon and pulsing lights.

Last two years witnessed a scaled-down presence of mere 15,000 in-person mask-wearing spectators because of pandemic rules but this year the revelry returned full-scale with tens of thousands of revelers descending on the world-famous square.

Origin of Ball Drop in 1904

The event was first organized by Adolph Ochs, owner of The New York Times newspaper, as a New Year's Eve fireworks display at the building to promote its status as the new headquarters of the Times, and the ball was designed by Artkraft Strauss.

First held on December 31, 1907, to welcome 1908, the ball drop has been held annually since, except in 1942 and 1943 due to the wartime blackouts.

The ball's design has been updated four times from the original ball measuring 5 feet (1.5 m) in diameter, constructed from wood and iron, and illuminated with 100 incandescent light bulbs to the current 12 feet (3.7 m) with over 32,000 LED lamps.

Since 1999–2000, the ball has featured an outer surface consisting of triangular panels manufactured by Waterford Crystal, which contain inscriptions representing a yearly theme.

The event is organized by the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment, a company led by Jeff Strauss and since 2009, the ball has been displayed atop One Times Square nearly year-round, while the original, smaller version of the current ball that was used in 2008 has been on display inside the Times Square visitor's center.