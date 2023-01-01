New York City ushered in 2023 with a dazzling Saturday night spectacle with a countdown as a glowing geodesic sphere or New Year Ball weighing almost six tons descended from its lofty perch atop One Times Square.
The iconic annual event saw the Ball of nearly 2,700 Waterford illuminated crystals displaying a palette of more than 16 million colors dropped at the stroke of midnight with a ton of confetti rained down on revelers, glittering amid the jumbo screens, neon and pulsing lights.
Last two years witnessed a scaled-down presence of mere 15,000 in-person mask-wearing spectators because of pandemic rules but this year the revelry returned full-scale with tens of thousands of revelers descending on the world-famous square.
Origin of Ball Drop in 1904
The event was first organized by Adolph Ochs, owner of The New York Times newspaper, as a New Year's Eve fireworks display at the building to promote its status as the new headquarters of the Times, and the ball was designed by Artkraft Strauss.
First held on December 31, 1907, to welcome 1908, the ball drop has been held annually since, except in 1942 and 1943 due to the wartime blackouts.
The ball's design has been updated four times from the original ball measuring 5 feet (1.5 m) in diameter, constructed from wood and iron, and illuminated with 100 incandescent light bulbs to the current 12 feet (3.7 m) with over 32,000 LED lamps.
Since 1999–2000, the ball has featured an outer surface consisting of triangular panels manufactured by Waterford Crystal, which contain inscriptions representing a yearly theme.
The event is organized by the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment, a company led by Jeff Strauss and since 2009, the ball has been displayed atop One Times Square nearly year-round, while the original, smaller version of the current ball that was used in 2008 has been on display inside the Times Square visitor's center.
New Year's Eve Ball Design - Facts
- The Ball is a geodesic sphere, 12 feet in diameter, and weighs 11,875 pounds.
- The Ball is covered with a total of 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles that vary in size,
and range in length from 4 ¾ inches to 5 ¾ inches per side.
- For Times Square 2023, 192 Waterford Crystal triangles introduce the new Gift of
Love design represented by a circle of overlapping hearts entwined together.
- 192 are the Gift of Wisdom design of a central wheel with wedge cut petals of
knowledge growing ever forward.
- 192 are the Gift of Happiness design of a sunburst of bright cuts radiating outward like a beautiul sunny day brings warm smiles and happiness.
- 192 are the Gift of Goodwill design of three pineapples signifying the traditional symbol of hospitality and goodwill.
- 192 are the Gift of Harmony design of small rosette cuts flowing into each other in beautiful
harmony.
- 192 are the Gift of Serenity design of butterflies flying peacefully above a crystal meadow capturing the spirit of serenity.
- 192 are the Gift of Kindness design of a circle of rosettes symbolizing unity with the fronds reaching out in an expression of kindness.
- 192 are the Gift Of Wonder design of a faceted starburst inspiring our sense of wonder.
- 192 are the Gift of Fortitude design of diamond cuts on either side of a crystal pillar to represent the inner attributes of resolve, courage and spirit necessary to triumph over adversity.
- The remaining 960 Gift of Imagination triangles are a series of intricate wedge cuts that are mirrored reflections of each other inspiring our imagination.
- The 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles are bolted to 672 LED modules which are
attached to the aluminum frame of the Ball.
- The Ball is illuminated by 32,256 LEDs (light emitting diodes). Each LED module
contains 48 LEDs - 12 red, 12 blue, 12 green, and 12 white for a total of 8,064 of
each color.
- The Ball is capable of displaying a palette of more than 16 million vibrant colors
and billions of patterns that creates a spectacular kaleidoscope effect atop One
- The Times Square ball drop has inspired similar "drops" at other local New Year's Eve events across the country as well.