In order to manage the huge crowds that are expected to step out of their houses to welcome the new year, authorities across major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai have issued security and traffic advisories.

From additional police personnel deployment to restrictions on bars and pubs, elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure the celebrations go without any untoward incidents. This is the first New Year's Eve celebration after two years of Covid-19 restrictions. However, recent surges in infections have been seen in countries like China.

Here's a comprehensive list of rules and regulations imposed in your city:

Delhi

The Delhi police will deploy over 18,000 personnel from district and traffic units across the city. "We have made adequate security arrangements. Over 16,500 personnel will be deployed across the city on Saturday in view of the New Year celebrations. More than 20 companies from outside forces will be deployed in different districts," Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) Dependra Pathak was quoted as saying.

The authorities have also decided to have a special focus on around 45 major spots in Delhi where New Year celebrations take place. In addition, there will be restrictions on traffic movement at Connaught Place from 8 pm Saturday. The police will be carrying alcometers and strict action will be taken against drunk drivers.

Mumbai

The authorities have decided to deploy 10,000 police constables, 1,500 officers, 25 deputy commissioners of police and seven additional commissioners of police. There will also be 15 quick response teams (QRT), three riot control police units, and 46 platoons of the state reserve police force (SRPF) on duty.

As huge crowds are expected near the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu Beach, Bandstand in suburban Bandra, officials said that security has been set up in accordance. Checkpoints have been installed at more than 100 or 125 locations across the city.

"We have instructed the police stations to step up patrols and pickets, deployment at crowded places and areas where citizens are likely to indulge in revelry," Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar was quoted as saying.

Bengaluru

Authorities in the city have said that restaurants, pubs, resorts and hotels are allowed to conduct New Year celebrations only till 1 am. Any establishment found violating the direction would be booked.

Bengaluru Police commissioner CH Pratap Reddy said on Thursday that around 5,200 civil police personnel, along with 4,000 traffic police personnel, will be deployed across the city. They will also install additional CCTV cameras and 20 drone cameras to monitor crowded places. There are already 1,70,000 CCTV installed across the city.

The traffic police have decided to restrict the movement of vehicles on MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, St Marks Road, Rest House Road and Residency Road on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

Chennai

The city police have said that new year celebrations will be allowed only from 6 pm on December 31 to 1 am on January 1. There will be no celebrations allowed for the public on the beaches, with heavy security and barricading at the Marina and Elliot's beaches. Around 90,000 policemen and 10,000 home guards will be deployed across Chennai to manage the crowds.

The Chennai traffic police have said that the Foreshore service road will be closed for traffic from Saturday from 7 pm to 6 am on January 1.