The entire world is all set to welcome the new year, but in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations won't be same. In India, restrictions have been placed in various cities to ensure that there is no violation of COVID-19 safety protocols. Bengaluru City Police is pushing the notch a bit higher on tightening the noose around New Year celebrations in the city in wake of the emergence of a new strain of the virus, which was first reported in the UK.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, Kamal Pant, IPS, in a series of tweets reminded B'luru residents of the newly-imposed restrictions for New Year's Eve. On Monday, Bengaluru police chief passed an order imposing Section 144 across the city. Pant further went on to explain what other measures are in place to avoid public revelry, mass gatherings and restrictions imposed on general celebrations.

New Year celebrations in Bengaluru

Section 144 will be imposed across Bengaluru from 6 p.m. on December 31 till 6 a.m. on January 1, 2021. This prohibits any form of gatherings in public places, main roads, open areas, parks, grounds for the purpose of New Year celebrations.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner also noted that in-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs may be held exclusively for residents and members only.

Bengaluru Police will also create "No-Man Zones" at MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, Koramangala, & Indiranagar, where massive crowds are usually gathered for new year celebrations.

While the pubs and restaurants will be allowed to operate, only those who have an advance booking will be permitted.

Public revelry, unnecessary travelling, bike wheeling and loitering in the streets is restricted.

All flyovers in the city will be closed for New Year's Eve and major signals and traffic junctions will be barricaded to regulate traffic across the city.