As 2020 comes to an end, people are excited to welcome the new year in hopes that things will change for the better. But the New Year's Eve celebration is the biggest annual event, attracting massive crowds all over. After imposing a night curfew in Karnataka till January 2, 2021, CM BS Yediyurappa backtracked on the decision, giving a free reign to citizens but urging them to restrict themselves from gathering in public in view of the pandemic.

But as it now appears, Bengaluru Police might be tightening the noose around new year celebrations by imposing the next best thing to a curfew, Section 144. Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Kamal Pant, IPS, has clamped section 144 across Bengaluru till midnight of December 31.

Section 144 comes into effect across Bengaluru from 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020 till 6 a.m. on January 1, 2021.

What is Section 144?

As per the order, a congregation of 5 or more people will not be allowed in public. Gatherings are also banned in public places, so is partying till night on the city roads. This prohibition will be able to contain the spread of coronavirus further, especially at a time when a new strain of COVID-19 has been reported.

In view of the order, no New Year celebration of any type that would gather large crowds is strictly prohibited. Hotels, malls, pubs, etc are also restricted from hosting DJ events, shows, etc on New Year's.

See the full order below: