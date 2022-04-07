Conspiracy theorists all across the world are now in ecstasy as a new bizarre theory has proposed that UFOs could be driven by future humans. They also believe that these alleged vessels could be used to travel across time to prevent disastrous events like a potential World War III.

These conspiracy theorists who believe in time travel are vigorously propagating this theory since the day Russia started invading Ukraine.

Academics who support this bizarre theory

Even though this conspiracy theory has been usually propagated by netizens who believe in time travel and alien enthusiasts, there are some academics and experts who support this possibility.

Michael Masters, professor of biological anthropology at Montana Technological University in the United States told Space.com, "We know we're here. We know humans exist. We know that we've had a long evolutionary history on this planet. And we know our technology is going to be more advanced in the future. I think the simplest explanation, innately, is that it is us flying UFOs."

Future researchers visiting earth in UFOs

Masters believe that researchers from the future are visiting the present in UFOs.

According to Masters, anthropologists, historians, and linguists might be visiting earth in UFOs to understand more about the history of the blue planet.

Amid these new claims, most of the people who believe in UFOs argue that these flying vessels may not be of human origin, and they are from outer space steered by an advanced alien civilization.