Salman Khan's latest release Race 3 has been successful in minting good money at the box office, but the movie has been disliked not only by the critics but also by his fans.

Race 3 is being termed as one of Salman's worst films. The movie has also made the IMDb list of lowest rated films in the world. The actor's fans are so disappointed with Race 3 that the hashtag #WeDontWantDabangg3 was trending on social media recently.

Social media is filled with tweets trashing Salman's latest release, proving to be a good enough reason for his fans to be mocked and embarrassed. After all, they do not have much ground to defend their Bhai as far as Race 3 is concerned.

Though at the same time, there are also quite a few tweets from fans asking Salman to concentrate on good scripts rather than box office numbers.

Many in the industry are of the view that it is high time for Salman to take acting seriously because stardom can vanish in no time if fans lose interest. Trade analyst Amod Mehra, as quoted by The Asian Age, sums it up well.

You can be a good actor, but if you wish to be a star you need fans. And his fans have stood by him through a series of bad films since Wanted. But then Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan proved that he is capable of pulling off good cinema if he gets a good director and good story. It is not entirely surprising that his fans want him to look beyond the box office and concentrate on memorable cinema. They are anyway ensuring his films achieve a certain number at the box office. I think it is important that Salman gets this message loud and clear."

A senior journalist pointed out that instead of helping struggling stars by taking them in his films, Salman should concentrate on fulfilling the demands of his fans and audience.

"While the tweets seem orchestrated, considering they all use very similar language and seem to be targeting only Dabangg 3 for some reason, I completely understand why hardcore Salman Khan fans are feeling let down. People love him a lot but he should not take it for granted. Salman should genuinely get out of his 'jai ho' syndrome and stop playing the godfather to people. It is detrimental to his career," Bharathi Pradhan said.

I was there when Rajesh Khanna lost his stardom. His fans dropped him like a hot potato. So it is amazing that Salman's fans are actually trying to guide him. I hope he gets the message. I am sure, Salim Khan, who is a very strong influence in his life, will bring an end to this godfatherly attitude and show Salman the right way," she added.

Well, fans are now expecting to see some good performance from the handsome hunk in his next film Bharat, which is being directed by Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai fame Ali Abbas Zafar.