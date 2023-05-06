Post the Covid pandemic, OTT platforms gained immense popularity in India, as people got confined to their homes, and they were searching for other entertainment options. It was during this time that online streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLiv, and Disney+ Hotstar became household names among Indian audiences.

International Business Times, India edition presents you with a list of some upcoming content that will stream on Amazon Prime Video in May.

Till

Till is a biographical drama film which will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 9. The film which had a theatrical release in 2022 is based on the true story of Mamie Till- Bradley an American educator and activist.

The film is directed by Chinonye Chukwu, while Danielle Deadwyler and Jalyn Hall play the lead roles.

Shaakuntalam

Shaakuntalam is telugu language mythological romantic drama film which will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 12.

The film is based on a popular play Abhignyana Shakuntalam by Kalidasa. The film features Samantha and Dev Mohan in the lead roles.

The film was theatrically released on 14 April 2023. However, the Shaakuntalam was panned by critics and audiences alike, and it emerged as a disaster at the box-office.

The Super Mario Bros.

The Super Mario Bos. is a 2023 computer-animated adventure film which will be streaming on Amazon Prime from May 19.

The film was released in the US on April 5. The film, directed by Aron Horvath and Michael Jelenic narrates the story of two Italian- American brothers who transformed into an alternate world and the pursuing events.

The film received positive reviews from the audience and critics and it became the highest-grossing film based on video games just after one week of release.

John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick: Chapter 4, the high-voltage action thriller will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 23.

This is the fourth instalment in the John Wick franchise, and it stars Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen in the lead roles. The film, upon its theatrical release, was praised by audiences for its impeccable cinematic language, and it currently holds an IMDB rating of 8.2/10.

Dahaad

Dahaad is a Hindi-language crime thriller series which will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 12.

Helmed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, the series features Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles.

Dahaad is the first Indian web series to premiere at Berlin International Film Festival to compete in the Berlinale Series Award.