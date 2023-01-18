After four long years, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to spill his magic on the silver screen. Fans are waiting with bated breath for the theatrical release of the much-awaited actioner Pathaan. The advance booking for the upcoming film Pathaan will be opened by Yash Raj Films (YRF) on January 20. This will come five days ahead of the film's theatrical release. Pathaan has been directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is set to hit cinemas worldwide on January 25. As the film is a Republic day bonanza Pathaan will be the first film ever to be screened at 9 am at Gaiety Galaxy on its release day.

Pathaan first day first show

On regular days the prominent theatre holds its first screening of the day at 12 pm. However, the craze for SRK's Pathaan has been piquing the curiosity of the cinephiles and for the first time now, a renowned theatre in Mumbai, the Gaiety Galaxy, will screen the first show of Pathaan at 9 am.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "PATHAAN' MORNING SHOW AT GAIETY, BANDRAâ€¦ For the first time - since its inception in 1972 - a movie [#Pathaan] will be screened in the morning show [9 am] at the iconic Gaiety cinema, Bandra on 25 Jan 2023â€¦ #SRK fan club has booked the cinema to celebrate its grand release (sic)."

Take a look

Pathaan to stream on Amazon Prime videos from this date

After the Pathaan trailer was released last week, the Delhi High Court on Monday directed Yash Raj Films (YRF) Production to add some changes to the film. As per a new report, the court has asked the production company to add 'subtitles, close captioning and audio description in Hindi' for hearing and visually-impaired people to enjoy the film OTT platforms. It has asked YRF to submit the changes to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) again for re-certification.

As per Bar and Bench, the court directed the producers to submit the details by February 20. It also ordered the CBFC to take a decision by March 10. The court didn't give any directions to Pathaan's screening in theatres as the film is set to release on January 25.

According to Bar & Bench, the court passed directions with respect to the release of the film on Prime Video on April 25. The judge noted that the producers could make the changes by then. The court refused 'to pass any direction regarding the theatrical release of Pathaan'.

Recently, the Pathaan team unveiled the official trailer of the film which received a massive response from the fans.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles.