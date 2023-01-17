Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is just days away from its release. Fans are waiting with bated breath to watch King Khan on the big screen. Advance booking for the film has already begun. SRK hosted a screening for his family at YRF on Monday evening.

The actor's wife Gauri Khan, along with their children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, were spotted at a private screening of Pathaan at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Shah Rukh was also present at the screening along with his sister, Shehnaz Khan, and mother-in-law, Savita Chhibber.

Who wore what

While SRK and Aryan were twinning in white, Suhana wore a tracksuit with a hoodie. As per reports, SRK's younger son AbRam was also present at the screening.

Several paparazzi accounts have shared the video of SRK and his family arriving at the YRF studios to watch the special screening of the megastar.

Fans trend #PathaanInCinemas on January 25.

SRK spreads his charm at Burj Khalifa

The film's trailer was recently played at the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, SRK watched the trailer of his most awaited film with a pool of fans. The actor stuck his iconic pose and did the hook step of the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Videos and pictures from the screening have gone viral.

Pathaan is set to hit the theatres on January 25. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles along with Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia.