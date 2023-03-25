Fans have been eagerly waiting with bated breath for the release of Keanu Reeves's high-octane action-packed film John Wick: Chapter 4. Keanu Reeves's much-awaited film was released in theatre on March 24. The fourth instalment of the film brings back Keanu Reeves as a deadly assassin and this time.

Well if you are a sucker for packs, punches and a lot of high-voltage action and a fan of Matrix, and Mission Impossible stunt-based action films, this is for you. The film lives up to the hype. action-packed adventure promises yet another adventure-filled ride from the franchise.

Plot

In this sequel, John Wick (Keanu) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. However, before he can earn his freedom, Wick faces off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. Directed by Chad Stahelski from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, the flamboyant and fast-paced franchise finale is bound to keep you at the edge of your seats

Needless to say, not just in the west, just like its previous instalments, Keanu Reeves' stunning stunts are applaud-worthy.

Cine-goers who have watched the film have termed the film a banger and masterpiece.

Step into the world of Keanu Reeves vs. Donnie Yen

A use wrote, "He comes, he kills & destroys the high table - supremacy John wick chapter 4."

#JohnWick4 Review :

A PURE MASTERPIECE !



- #KeanuReeves at his Best !

- Fight scenes SO FUCKING GOOD?

- Great storyline !!

- Cinematography ??



Last 30 mins fight scenes BEST IN HOLLYWOOD??



(10/10) pic.twitter.com/e0NkG1Il6u — K E S H (@ItzKeshh) March 23, 2023

Another added, "John Wick 4 is a full-scale Greek epic, every set piece upscaled to Godlike proportions. This thing is unfucking real in how well it balances parodic absurdity and genuine devastation. There's an extended crane shot that truly made me feel like I'd lost my mind. Holy hell."

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 is a fucking blast! Building towards a grand finale with more brooding emotion than any film in the franchise so far, the slick execution and energized action continue to make this series something special! #JohnWick4 #JohnWick pic.twitter.com/UtZcNUC0jv — Carson Timar (@BP_MovieReviews) March 15, 2023

A third comment read, "Just walked out of John Wick 4 and not only is it the best film in the series but it's one of the best action films I've seen in a long time with some of the best action and choreography in the genre."

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 is an absolute banger. Earns every bit of that runtime, with Keanu Reeves once again performing the most insane stunts and Chad Stahelski providing some of the best action filmmaking. The third act and finale had the whole crowd cheering like no other #SXSW pic.twitter.com/UmzKGSR7Ds — kevin l. lee (@Klee_FilmReview) March 14, 2023

Shoutout to this stunt guy from John Wick 4 in particular pic.twitter.com/Lil2uebf4Y — Ethan | Film Enjoyer (@funEman_) March 20, 2023

The film has 30 minutes long action sequence with not a single dull moment. Fans laud Keanu Reeves's excellent action sequences without defying physics.

Keanu Reeves is great, but Donnie Yen fucking stole the show in John Wick Chapter 4 — Rib McRib (@ribssie) March 24, 2023

If someone tells you action movies can't have great writing and aesthetic taking then shoot them in their fucking head and show their corpse John Wick 4



Brutally Beautiful ♥️ pic.twitter.com/JqCSoFYfal — +ve Vibez Only (@MekaSaiKrishna1) March 24, 2023

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) [Review]



As thrilling and relentless as any action movie before it, #JohnWick4 is an adrenaline injection with Oscar worthy stunt work, assured direction and Keanu Reeves as magnetic as ever. The best Chapter yet... pic.twitter.com/CzyQ0pgFDJ — BornAgain (@DoNotCallMeMido) March 24, 2023

Box office collection

The movie's first-day earnings not only surpassed all previous prequel records but also outperformed the opening weekend earnings of 2017's 'John Wick: Chapter 2,' which raked in $30.4 million.

According to a report on boxofficeindia.com, the fourth instalment of the film made an estimated Rs 6 crore on its first day. Also, the movie's paid preview performances brought in over Rs 2.5 crore net. Overall, the film has received a net of approximately Rs 8.5 Crores.

Every single john wick chapter 4 review is saying it’s a masterpiece #JohnWick4 pic.twitter.com/lfjshvLyPG — Multiverse Avengers (@CinemaRizz) March 21, 2023

John Wick: Chapter 4' has had a more robust opening weekend than anticipated in India. With occupancy in double digits in the morning samples and strong word-of-mouth spreading across the nation, the occupancy increased in the afternoon and evening.

Apart from Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4 also stars n and the late actor Lance Reddick who passed away a few days ago.