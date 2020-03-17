Licking a toilet seat! Seriously? That too amidst the coronavirus pandemic when the World Health Organisation has urged to practice hygiene and wash hands and cover your mouth regularly. A woman was slammed online after she shared a video clip of herself licking a toilet seat on TikTok.

Ava Louise, a 22-year-old influencer, from Miami, faced a lot of flak after she posted a video of herself licking a toilet seat and making a 'V' sign with her hands as in for victory and terming it as the 'coronavirus challenge.'

Coronavirus challenge

Over the weekend, Louise posted a video on TikTok with the caption "Coronavirus challenge". In the video, Ava licks a toilet seat on an aeroplane as the viral TikTok song 'It's Corona Time' plays in the background. Ava then reposted the video on her Twitter page and tweeted: "Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane".

Someone should tell her that coronavirus is not a joke as it has claimed thousands of lives and many are affected around the world with Italy reporting a funeral every 30 minutes. By now, it has become a common fact that the Covid-19 virus is rather infectious.

But TikTok user @avalouiise proved that a lack of common sense can actually be more dangerous than the disease itself.

The video was captioned "coronavirus challenge".

An unrelated party shared the clip on Twitter and it happened to get 4.4 million views. In the short clip, she can be seen crouching in front of an airplane toilet seat before licking it.

Thousands got offended and stated that she was simply looking for attention. The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 6,500 worldwide out of more than 170,000 cases, with 2,952 confirmed cases and 60 deaths reported in the US so far.

According to the claims made by her, she has already made $4,000 from being a viral sensation. According to one of her close confidantes, she's been put on a "no fly list" for her video.

In response to her clip, she states that she needs to give people a reason to laugh during these crisis times.