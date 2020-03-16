In an effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, several states in the U.S. have closed down educational institutes while stores have changed their timings to help stock necessary goods for residents. With health officials recommending groups of 50 or more people should be avoided, several Governors and Mayors have imposed shutdown in their respective states.

Bil de Blasio, Mayor of New York City, has announced the closure of all nightclubs, movie theatres, small theatre houses, and concert venues, with effect from Tuesday, March 17 at 9:00 am (local time). Besides, restaurants, bars and cafes will be limited to food take-out and delivery.

Expressing sorrow over the restrictions, he said, "This is not a decision I make lightly. These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker. But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality."

However, he pointed out that the virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants and bars and said that the cycle needs to be broken.

BREAKING: Restaurants, bars and cafes in New York City will be limited to food take-out and delivery. Nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses and concert venues must all close.



We have to break the cycle and protect our must vulnerable New Yorkers. pic.twitter.com/8kaLW0aUax — City of New York (@nycgov) March 16, 2020

Other US states follow suit

Similarly, California, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington have prioritised social distancing to fight the fatal virus. In a bid to curb the spread, Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has ordered bars, night clubs, wineries and breweries in CA to shut. He also advised restaurants to focus on takeout for those isolating.

"Those that are 65 and older or vulnerable to Covid-19 must practice home isolation," he added.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker too asked all bars and restaurants to remain closed till March 30. "Officials are working with restaurant owners and food delivery services to coordinate so restaurants can keep kitchens open for food delivery," he said.

Washington and Ohio have also placed restrictions on the operations of bars and restaurants to discourage people from gathering in close proximity to one another. Washington has even put a ban on gatherings of 50 or more people. In Massachusetts, no more than 25 people are allowed to assemble in one place.

As of Sunday, the number of Covid-19 patients has gone past 3500 across 49 states in the US, while the death toll is about to touch 70.