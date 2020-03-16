Amid the coronavirus outbreak fears, here comes an astounding note of prediction of the macabre dated seven years back.

Yes! The Twitter account of a man named Marco shows his post in 2013 that predicts coronavirus is en route. Little did he know that seven years down the lane, the world will suffer from this deadly pandemic or did he?

The novel coronavirus continues to claim lives, infecting 1,69,316 people globally and causing more than 6,500 deaths. Italy, on Sunday, March 15, recorded the most number of deaths - 368, taking the total to 1,809, the highest outside China. In India, the number of cases has crossed 100 with 2 confirmed deaths.

Apart from Marco's aged tweet, it seems like social media and pop cult also predicted the imminent pandemic. The classic animated sitcom, The Simpsons, from 1993, had one of its episodes based on the Osaka flu which had uncanny resemblances to the symptoms of those of the Covid-19.

The Covid-19 prediction

Marco's tweet seems to be the exact prediction of the viral infection. His post garnered 9.1k comments, 121k likes and 67.4k retweets. On the other hand, according to the WHO, the coronavirus is a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases and it is a new strain that was discovered in 2019 and has not been previously identified in humans."

Other strains from the same family of viruses have caused diseases like the SARS outbreak a few years ago. Having said that, Marco's coronavirus prediction has really stirred the world.