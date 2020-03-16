Farah Khan is no doubt one of the most entertaining and lovable celebrities in the B-town. She has given many super hit movies such as Mai Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om. Beginning her career as a choreographer, Khan has not only become a successful director, but she has also acted in some movies. Known for her witty replies and outspoken nature, Farah is yet again gathering the headline with her classic meme shared on CONVID-19. Right now, the world is facing a global epidemic in the form of Coronavirus. It has taken a deep toll on the film industry as well as the shoots, trailer launch and promotions everything has been cancelled. Many cinema halls and multiplex are also closed.

Amidst this, the hilarious post by Farah khan is a laughter pill. We all remember her iconic movie Mai Hoon Na starring Shah Rukh Khana and Sushmita Sen. It took us on a ride filled with, emotion, laughter and duty towards the nation. Where young actors like Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan charmed the audience with their on-screen chemistry, actors like Boman Irani and others manage to tickle the humour bone of the viewers. But, one of the most usual and interesting characters of Professor Rasai was played by Satish Shah. He played the role of the professor who used to spit a lot while talking.

Farah shared a meme on her Instagram story where a student can be seen wearing a mask to avoid the spit of a professor. Tees Maar Khan director took creative liberty to add a twist to this scene and wrote about her foresight about this deadly virus. She wrote, 'Corona Masks in 2004.. What a foresight!!!! #maihoonna'.

Earlier, actress Kajol also shared a meme made from a scene of 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', where she is offering sanitizer to Rahul and wrote: "Even Simran knows the importance of sanitizing,". Many B-town celebrities have been sharing posts for their fans and have been urging them to take maximum precautions.