TikTok has emerged to become one of the biggest controversies recently, but a landmark decision by the Madras High Court lifted an interim ban on the popular app to preserve constitutional rights. It has been two days since the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC ruled a verdict in ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, suggesting TikTok downloads via Google Play Store and Apple App Store will be resumed shortly. But to many people's surprise, the official app listing on either app store is yet to be found.

TikTok already has over 120 million monthly active users in India. The ban on the short video making app did not affect existing users as they were able to watch, create and upload videos the entire time. The ban restricted further downloads from Google Play Store and Apple App Store and the Madurai Bench vacated the interim order banning TikTok on Wednesday on the condition that it will not allow pornographic videos on the platform.

Even though the ban has been lifted, many wonder why TikTok hasn't returned to the official app marketplaces from Apple and Google in India. According to several reports, sources in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said the official communication on the revoked ban will be made to Google and Apple as soon as it receives the court directive.

It's safe to say that TikTok app will soon be available for download from official app stores in India when Google and Apple have been ordered to do so. Even TikTok hasn't shared an update on the matter except for rejoicing its victory.

"We are glad about this decision and we believe it is also greatly welcomed by our thriving community in India, who use TikTok as a platform to showcase their creativity. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue serving our users better," TikTok had said.

But the delay in listing the official TikTok app in India spells trouble for ByteDance. In its defence argument at the Madras HC, ByteDance had said that TikTok ban resulted in financial losses mounted up to $500,000 each day. It appears to be the case of financial loss and holding up downloads until the app is reinstated in official app stores in India.

For those who cannot wait for TikTok to reappear on Google and Apple app stores, there's an alternate way. Users can find TikTok APK files with a simple Google search for third-party sites hosting it. Download the APK file and transfer it to your phone and install it. This way, you'll be able to enjoy TikTok videos and create new ones as well. But those who do not wish to go through the hassles, it's best to wait as the official listing shouldn't be too far off.