Social media celebrity and fitness trainer Mohit Mor was gunned down by three bike-borne assailants in Delhi's Najafgarh on Tuesday, May 21.

27-year-old Mohit was a fitness enthusiast and was very famous in the social media platforms and video sharing app 'Tik-Tok', in which he had more than half a million fan followers.

The incident took place around 5.15 pm when Mohit was at a Photostat shop near Najafgarh, where he used to go to the gym. He was sitting on a sofa and at the shop and talking to a friend when three unidentified men arrived on a bike and fired 13 bullets on him said a senior police officer, reports IANS.

"We are trying to identify the accused. Prima facie, it appears a case of personal enmity and a money dispute," the officer added.

Mohit was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead after he suffered 7 bullet wounds. The gunmen were captured on the surveillance cameras as they were leaving the crime scene. The faces of two attackers were covered by a helmet, while one of the attacker's face was clearly visible on the CCTV footage.

According to the police, of all the three accused people, one of them wearing a black helmet, had come on a TVS Scooty moped. After murdering Mohit, they were seen running away from the busy street. However, the police have registered a case over the murder of Mohit and have initiated an investigation over it.

The police are checking his Tik-Tok and Instagram accounts and Call Details Record (CDR) to establish the motive behind the killing. They are trying to figure out his enmity with anyone on social media that may have triggered for the crime.

Mohit Mor had 5 lakh subscribers on Tik Tok and used to upload several videos on it. He had three thousand followers on his Instagram account and used to upload his fitness videos on the platform.

