Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on May 19. But her fans were a tad disappointed with her style on the red carpet at Cannes on her first day there. Her other looks have been more casual and appreciated by fashion watchers (see photos below), but her red carpet mermaid look was not liked at least by the readers of International Business Times, India.

IBTIMES conducted a poll for the look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the Cannes 2019 red carpet. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a shiny, metallic gown by designer Jean Louis Sabaji, with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan walking alongside in a lime yellow frock. With her long hair combed back and loose, and with just the right makeup and minimal accessories, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked fashionable and understated.

The IBTIMES poll result showed that 56.25% of people felt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's gold gown was 'Nay' that is not up to the mark, while 37.5% felt that it was 'Yay' that is, they liked it. The remaining 6.25% fans felt they couldn't make up their mind over Aishwarya's look.

Here is the IBTIMES Poll Result for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first look at Cannes 2019.

Like we mentioned earlier, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first outfit at Cannes 2019 gave us the feeling of what Indians call the 'Dhoop-chhaon' cloth, giving an impression of both sun and shade. Most fashion watchers called Aishwarya a mermaid with the fish skin effect.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a part of the Cannes family since 2002, walking the red carpet for L'Oreal Paris or as part of the eminent film jury at the prestigious film festival. The former Miss World and Bollywood actress has been both loved and panned by fashion critics for her various outfits at Cannes over the years.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's other looks at Cannes 2019 have been casual and more interesting. Take a look!



View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 20, 2019 at 6:55pm PDT