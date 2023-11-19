Sunny Deol is the latest celeb to have congratulated Salman Khan on the box office number of Tiger 3. Sunny took to his Instagram stories and congratulated the film's success. "Tiger Zindabad (sic)," Sunny wrote. The action spy thriller starring Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi has entered Rs 200 crore club and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Sunny Deol dissed Salman, SRK

Sunny Deol's message for the Tiger team comes after he dissed Salman Khan for trying to turn everyone into a body builder on KWK. When Karan Johar asked him about what he doesn't like in Shah Rukh Khan, it didn't take Sunny too long to respond. The Gadar actor said, "What I don't like about him (Shah Rukh Khan) is making the actors a commodity." However, he also pointed out that SRK is a very hard-working actor.

When the same questioned was asked about Salman Khan, Sunny said even though he is a very good human being, "I think he is making everyone into a bodybuilder." Sunny Deol had also accused filmmakers of exaggerating their box office numbers and had added that the Gadar numbers were organic and weren't manipulated.

On Gadar 2 clash with OMG 2

Sunny Deol had also revealed on KWK that he had asked Akshay Kumar to change the date of OMG 2's release as he didn't want any clash. However, Akshay had excused himself saying it wasn't in his hands. The Gadar actor revealed that he was hurt by it but was overwhelmed by the response the film got ultimately.