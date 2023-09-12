Sunny Deol often grabs the news for his temperament. The Gadar 2 actor recently revealed that he lost his cool at relatives during his son, Karan Deol's wedding as well. Sunny Deol said that he got angry and shouted at relatives who were taking pictures and videos of Karan Deol and Disha's wedding and were putting it up on social media.

Sunny lost cool at relatives

"I was very upset with some of my relatives. I scolded a couple of them for recording videos inside the house. I said 'Aren't you ashamed?'" Sunny said on Aap Ki Adalat. The Damini actor then added that he saw that half of the guests at the wedding were recording the video and thus felt that he couldn't do anything to stop it.

Sunny Deol's next projects

On receiving a warm welcome by the audience on Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny broke down. Videos and pictures of the actor made its way to social media. He was then seen telling the host, Rajat Sharma that he doesn't know whether he is worth all the love and adulation he gets or not.

On the work front, there is a buzz of Sunny Deol planning to come back with Apne 2. Not just this, there were reports of JP Dutta planning to bring back Border 2 with only Sunny Deol from the previous joining the second part.