While Tiger Shroff is often talked about for his rumoured affair with Disha Patani, his sister Krishna Shroff has lately been in news for her relationship with the actor's friend Eban Hyams.

Amidst rumours of Krishna being secretly married to Eban, the diva opened up about her relationship with the handsome hunk. Krishna clarified that the marriage rumours are false, but confirmed that she has been dating Eban for last four months.

"I was catching up with a friend of his whom I hadn't met in long time, but eventually ended up chatting with Eban," Krishna told Mumbai Mirror while speaking about how the liaison began.

The rumours of she being secretly married to Eban, who is a good friend of Tiger, started after he addressed Krishna as "wifey" on Instagram. Talking about it, she clarified that the term was just casually used.

"It's hilarious, just a term. And it's crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum asked me what was going on," she told the publication. When asked if she has plans to tie the knot anytime soon, Krishna said that it is too early to think about marriage as the relationship has been just four months old.

Meanwhile, Tiger has been busy with the promotions of his big film War that features Hrithik Roshan alongside him. The action thriller is one of the most awaited films of this year, and is expected to create havoc at the box office.

War trailer had received excellent response from the viewers, and fans are expecting to witness some high-octane action between two of the best action heroes of the industry. War is slated to be released on October 2.