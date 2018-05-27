Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff, the two ladies very close to Tiger Shroff, have been steaming up Instagram with their sizzling pictures.

Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha and the actor's sister Krishna have been simultaneously making their presence felt on social media by flaunting their hot curves. Disha in one of her recent posts on Instagram is seen oozing hotness wearing a swim-wear.

Posing on a boat on a beach, the diva looked stunning even though she got clicked from a distance. On the other side, Krishna, who fans believe is completely Bollywood ready, teased her Instagram followers in a bikini.

The Shroff family daughter is much active on social media, and she never disappoints her fans when it comes to her sensuous pictures. Apart from the latest picture, Krishna has been sharing a number of bikini photos, which fans cannot get enough of.

Tiger's rumoured girlfriend and sister are certainly two of the hottest Indian divas on Instagram, and their pictures validate it completely.

Meanwhile, rumours of the Baaghi 2 stars' affair had made more news when Disha was spotted with Tiger and his mother Ayesha Shroff coming out of a restaurant after lunch. She and Tiger's mother were seen exiting the eatery all smiling and holding each other's hands.

Seeing those pictures, many had started to believe that Disha has officially become Tiger's girlfriend, and his family also is ready to accept her as his wife. However, there is no official confirmation from them regarding their relationship.