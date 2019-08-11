Among the younger crop of actors, Tiger Shroff is someone who has carved his niche for himself with his impeccable dancing skills and high flying martial arts chops. He might be just six films old but he has earned a massive fan following who want to each and every thing about the Baaghi actor. So when Tiger recently started a 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, a cheeky fan asked him if he was a virgin and undoubtedly the question caught Tiger by surprise.

Responding to the fan's question in his inimitable way, Tiger said, "Abe besharam! Mere mom dad bhi follow kar rahe hai mujhe."

Tiger Shroff has often been in the news for getting linked with his co-stars like Ananya Pandey and his long-time rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. Earlier, papa Jackie had said that "Tiger has spent 25 years of his life without a girlfriend" but now had found a girl and he was happy about it.

But when a fan asked Tiger about the number of girlfriends he had till date, Tiger replied in a cheeky way, "Not enough."

There's no secret that Disha Patani has been a frequent visitor to the Shroff family and often seen spending some quality with them. In fact, Ayesha Shroff has often seen showering her love on Disha on social media and seems to be getting along quite well with her.

So it was quite natural for fans to ask Tiger if he is currently dating Disha Patani. And even this time, Tiger yet again evaded the question and replied, "Meri aukaat nahi hai, bhai."