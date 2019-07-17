Ever since Tiger Shroff has made his debu,t he has been impressing fans with his impressionable and flawless kicks and punches. Within such a short career span, Tiger has not only proved his mettle but has also risen as the youngest action star of the industry.

Over the years, Tiger has been exploring and acing the different forms of stunts with action genre films like Baaghi 2, Munna Michael, Baaghi, Heropanti and he stays unparalleled when it comes to this genre.

The actor has aced various sequences and stunts in the fields of Mixed Martial arts, Taekwondo, Parkour, Gymnastics, and Kickboxing- you name it, he has done it!

Time and again, Tiger has treated fans with the insights to his training, leaving his followers excited where the actor makes sure he is trying new each time, which makes his experimentative nature also worth all the hype which the audience loves.

In the first video, Tiger can be seen performing Mixed Martial arts which are a full-contact combat sport that allows striking and grappling, both standing and on the ground, using techniques from various combat sports and martial arts.

In the second one, The action star can be seen performing Parkour which is a training discipline using movement that developed from military obstacle course training. Practitioners aim to get from one point to another in a complex environment, without assistive equipment and in the fastest and most efficient way possible.

In another post, Tiger shared a video captioning, "Learning a few more skills from the new #spiderman game #exploring #unlocking #newavenues"

While he trains every day, the part of the regime also is the choreography of the stunt scenes and one such was of Baaghi which Tiger shared saying, "My boys and I learning our choreography #baaghi2 #climaxprep #workworkworkallday".

Tiger and Krishna Shroff have time and again been treating the fans with fitness goals. A testimony of which was recently witnessed with a joint venture of the chain of gyms in Mumbai called 'MMA Matrix" and organized MMA fight nights to popularise the art in India.

The recently released teaser of Tiger's upcoming film 'War' gave us glimpses of the actor performing stunts from high-speed car chases to an avalanche scene, Tiger leaves no room for fans to catch their breath.

After the humongous success of Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in War with Hrithik Roshan, Baaghi 3 and an official remake of Rambo.