The actress with the cutest smile in Bollywood, Disha Patani is back in news again. But, this time, not particularly for a good reason. It seems that success has brought a change in Disha Patani's attitude which has upset her producers.

With three back-to-back hits, Disha Patani has definitely established herself as one of the most bankable actresses we have in the industry today. With films like Bharat and Baaghi 2, Disha has definitely proved her acting mettle. The actress was immensely praised for her commitment and dedication towards her work as she had shot for movies and scenes despite being down with illness.

However, things now seem to have taken a turn. As per a report in TOI, Disha has been throwing tantrums on the film sets of her upcoming movies. Not just that, the report also states that she also appears to be quite cranky throughout the schedule of the shoot. It quotes a source saying, "Disha has been doing this for a while now. She does not stay on sets for long hours and even if she does, it always has to be the way she wants it to be. Even her decisions go back and forth with every commitment which has upset the producers over her cranky mood, all the time."

Disha, who keeps grabbing the headlines for her rumoured relationship with Tiger Shroff, had once said about the man, "I've been trying for so long, it's been so many years and I've been trying to impress him. Now I've done this film Bharat where I'm doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he'll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn't mean he's impressed, not like that like the crush impressed; but he likes everybody's pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He's shy and I'm shy so nobody's breaking the ice."