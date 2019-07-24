Disha Patani, who is undoubtedly one of the fittest actresses in the industry, revealed that she does not remember six months of her life due to an injury she had received on head during her training.

Talking about the difficulties and benefits that gymnastics bring along, the Bharat actress said that she once suffered a head injury, for which she lost six months of her memory.

"I took to gymnastics three years ago. It's always good to learn it when you are young, because the body changes after the age of 20. When I am not shooting, I alternate between practising gymnastics and MMA in the week. MMA is relatively easier. But for gymnastics, you have to be both, consistent and brave. It has taken me a while to reach where I am. You have to do it every day. Only when you break your bones and knees do you reach somewhere. I lost six months of my life because I couldn't remember anything," Disha told Mid-Day.

The gorgeous diva further stated that she had busted her knees while shooting a scene for Bharat as well. She had played the role of a trapeze in the film, and was seen as one of the love interests of Salman Khan's character.

Disha will next be seen the movie Malang that also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Being directed by Mohit Suri, the film is a romantic thriller, and is expected to be released next year.