Hailed as Bollywood's 'Jawani Jaaneman', Disha Patani never fails to grab the attention of the world with her impeccable sense of style and her stunning sartorial choices!

Recently, the actress was seen wearing a pretty white strappy maxi dress with a dark blue floral print, taking all inspo from Chinese classic motifs. Disha completed her outfit with gold duster earrings and her long wavy hair. Her eyes were highlighted with a purple and blue shaded eyeliner and her nude lipstick was an add on to her gorgeous look.

Disha is no less than a fashion icon and she always succeeds in capturing all the eyeballs with her sartorial picks, each time. Always carrying confidence with her enviable figure, Disha is the one who is setting the style statement straight up high.

Recently, the actress was witnessed essaying the role of a trapeze artist in the blockbuster 'Bharat' which entered the 100 crore club at the box office. Also, her bodacious dance moves in the hit song 'Slow Motion' is receiving all the appreciation and she has taken over the world like a storm.

Disha is well known to be one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and the actress is loved and adored by film-makers. She is the face of several international brands and the constant sneak peeks of her dance and fitness videoes are a treat to the fan-frenzy

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which earned more than Rs 100 crore at the box office, now Bharat is galloping towards the Rs 200-crore mark. The talented actress will be seen next in Mohit Suri's Malang