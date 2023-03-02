Bollywood's favourite action hero Tiger Shroff turns 33 today (March 2). Tiger Shroff has always proved his mettle as the youngest action superstar in his films and often made fans go gaga over his stunts. Touted as one of the fittest actors, Tiger has left no stone unturned to entertain the masses with his films.

As the action star turns a year younger and fitter, let's take a look at who's who from the industry wished him on the social occasion.

Needless to say, Tiger is receiving love and blessings from all quarters of the world on social media, friends and colleagues of the action hero have thronged his comment section with heart-warming birthday messages. Among the plethora of birthday messages, it was Tiger Shroff's ex-girlfriend Disha Patani's cute birthday wish that wowed the fans.

Disha Patani wishes Tiger Shroff

Disha shared a goofy image of Tiger Shroff, on her Instagram stories. In the image, Tiger wore an orange animal print headwrap that was covering his ears to keep him warm. She also added a note that says, "Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you. Happy birthday Tiggy," with two heart emojis.

Daddy Jackie Shroff also shared a string of unseen images of his son on his Instagram and penned a beautiful note.

Akshay Kumar who will be sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and is impressed with the young star's dedication. In a recent interview, Khiladi Kumar heaped praise for Tiger's fitness and discipline.

#AkshayKumar is all praise for #TigerShroff and is particularly impressed with the person that the young star is! Hear it out for yourself as #BadeMiyan appreciates #ChoteMiyan! ❤️ @akshaykumar @iTIGERSHROFF pic.twitter.com/0LIqnaYuI7 — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) February 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff celebrated his special day with the media and fans. The actor cut his birthday cake with fans and media. A paparazzo account has shared the video of the same.

Fans are trending #NoOneLikeTiger

A user said, "The mass hero of our industry and king of action #NoOneLikeTiger."

Happy Birthday to our star @iTIGERSHROFF ? Really there is #NoOneLikeTiger ❤️ He amazes everyone pic.twitter.com/3va2AK2MzD — Sandeep kishore ?? (@sandeepkishore_) March 2, 2023

A second user, "Wow my Fav Hero Birthday.. Have A Blessed Day."

There is #NoOneLikeTiger in Bollywood ? He does what no one else can do ? Wishing best Birthday wishes to #TigerShroff #birthday pic.twitter.com/s9BZkDqVEZ — BOLLYWOOD GOSSIPS (@bolly_goss) March 2, 2023

Wow my Fav Hero Birthday.. Have A Blessed Day#NoOneLikeTiger pic.twitter.com/BgUGNRPGRq — Natasha (@Itz_Natasha_) March 2, 2023

A third user, "Happy Birthday to our star Really there is #NoOneLikeTiger ❤️ He amazes everyone."

Hrithik Roshan also shared an unseen picture with Tiger.

Work front

Tiger Shroff will be seen in Ganapath – Part 1 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan this year.