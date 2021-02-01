Bollywood's OG Bhidu and one of the most loved actors Jackie Shroff turns a year older today. Monikered as Jaggu dada, the prolific actor has delivered many hit films over the years. Known for his bindaas Bhidu style and composed attitude, the actor has charmed fans and critics with his powerful performance.

Even today, Jackie Shroff's zeal and enthusiasm can give any young actor a run for his money. As the actor turns 64, let's take a look at some of his rare and unseen pictures that are a timeless treasure for cinephiles, how is Jackie celebrating his birthday, celeb wishes and some of his songs!

This is how Jackie Shroff is celebrating his birthday

As per reports in HT digital, Jackie Shroff is shooting for his new film Atithi Bhooto Bhava in Mathura.

Speaking about his birthday plan, he said:

This year on my birthday, I will do what I have been doing. Shoot, plant a tree and feed kids. I will also then have dinner with my family. This is pretty much the ritual that I have been doing, and that is what I like to do. It is very simple. I count my blessings.

Age is just a number for Jaggu dada

I am turning 64 this year? I had no idea I thought I was turning 46. You don't start thinking about age, you just think about your experiences, you start counting the breaths you take... that is how I look at ageing. I just believe in being focused on my health. That is what has been my goal for the past many years. That is everything and that is what I keep telling everyone. Just take care of your health

Childhood birthday memory

I miss how I used to go to different classrooms and distribute sweets and eat it with my friends, those were the best days indeed," he recalls.

Birthday wish for this year

Merudand (spinal cord) seedha rakh, lamba saans le aur shant reh (Sit straight, Take a deep breath, keep calm )

Family and friends wish Jackie Shroff on his birthday

His fans, friends from the industry and family members have flooded social media with warm wishes on his special day. His son Tiger Shroff and daughter Krishna have also shared adorable wishes on Instagram for their daddy cool.

Tiger took to his Instagram story and shared a stylish picture of Jackie. He also wrote a heartfelt note for him. His note read, "Happy bday to my hero daddy love u (and mama) the most so lucky to have u @apnabhidu" followed by heart emojis. He also shared a priceless throwback picture where baby Tiger can be seen sleeping on Jackie's chest. They are surely shelling out major father-son goals.

Ayesha Shroff

Disha Patani wrote: 'Happiest Birthday Uncle."

Beta Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha too wished Jackie Shroff her caption read, "Happppppiest birthday to the BEST father in the World! And the man with the BIGGEST heart in the World!!" followed by a series of red heart emojis.

Krishna Shroff wrote:

Anil Kapoor shared a series of throwback pictures and wished Jackie Shroff on his special day!

Janam Din Mubarak Ho @bindasbhidu mere bhai... My bhidu in life and bade bhaiya on screen, may this be the best year yet! ? pic.twitter.com/bzxGD06Hmq — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 1, 2021

Hot n Stylish forever ?

and also most amazing n appreciative costar to have ❤️

Happy Birthday @bindasbhidu ???

May you remain Rangeela forever ? pic.twitter.com/Nf0Kdnsd4m — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) February 1, 2021

A Heart of gold, An institution of stardom, A masterclass of simplicity @bindasbhidu hai ekkich hero. Happy birthday Jaggu dada, thank you for being the original guru of real #Heropanti — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 1, 2021

Rare and unseen pics and videos of Jackie Shroff

Let's take a look back at some of the foot-tapping songs by Jaggu Dada that will instantly make you hit the dance floor!

On the work front

Jackie Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 where he shared screen space with his son Tiger for the first time. He will be seen next in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi and Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Team International Business Times, India wishes the OG Bhidu of Bollywood, aka Jaggu dada a very Happy and Healthy year ahead!