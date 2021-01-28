Talented actor Shruti Haasan is the daughter of actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur. She has showcased her talent in Tollywood and Bollywood as well. She has worked predominantly in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil-language films. She is a trained musician and a danseuse. Apart from having millions of fans, she is also the recipient of several awards, including three Filmfare Awards.

As the actor turns 35, let's look at some of her fascinating facts, unseen childhood pictures and more.

Early life

Shruti Rajalakshmi Haasan (Shruti Haasan) was born on 28th January 1986, in Chennai and did her schooling from Abacus school. Several reports state that as a student, Shruti used an alias Pooja Ramachandran because she didn't want her friends to treat her like a star's daughter.

The multi-talented diva has also studied psychology in St.Andrew's College in Mumbai.

A trained musician and danseuse

Shruti started singing at a very young age of six years. She lent her voice in a duet song with her father for the movie 'Thevar Magan'. The actress is a trained classical singer and had a professional degree in music from a school in the United States.

It so happened that she started studying physiology but soon moved to the United States and enrolled in a musical program for a professional degree in music. She is also a trained Kuchipudi dancer.

This southern beauty is a multilinguist

This fact can actually blow your mind away! She can speak eight different languages, seems like the actress is a real beauty with brain.

Acting career

Shruti made her singing debut when she was just 6 years old in her father's Thevar Magan. She sang her first duet song with her father Kamal Haasan in the Tabu starrer Chachi 420.

She made her first acting debut in 'Hey Ram' as the daughter of Vallabhbhai Patel. This film was translated into eight different languages. And not only this, when it was about making a debut in Bollywood, she did it with a double role in the movie 'Luck' opposite Imran Khan.

Shruti Haasan has always been inclined to movies and music. She has been writing scripts since she was a 14 years old, and she also made a short film. The multi-talented actress made her Bollywood debut in the 2009 action drama, Luck, where she was paired with Imran khan, and then there was no looking back for this southern spice. She worked in Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, D-Day, with a super hit Gabbar Is Back; she also sang the hit soundtrack 'Joganiya' in the film Tevar and many more.

Director and enterprenuer

The beautiful belle started her career as music director with her father's production Unnaipol Oruvan. Shruti leads her alt-rock band called 'The Extramentals' and does the job of a competent vocalist. She is also known for lending her voice in rock jazz and pop music.

Fetish for shoes

All of us have some obsession, and so does this beauty. She is obsessed with shoes so much so that it can be classified as a borderline fetish. She owns over 100 pairs of shoes.

Shruti's filmography

Shruti Haasan's latest movie Putham Pudhu Kaalai

Shruti Haasan's latest movie is the Tamil anthology film, Putham Pudhu Kaalai. The film consists of five short film segments, directed by Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Maniratnam, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj.

The film features an ensemble cast of Jayaram, Urvashi, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalyani Priyadarshan, M S Bhaskar, Ritu Varma, Shruti Haasan, Suhasini Maniratnam, Anu Hasan, Kathadi Ramamurthy, Komalam Charuhasan, Andrea Jeremiah, Gurucharan C, Leela Samson, Bobby Simha, Sharath Ravi and K Muthukumar among others. The film is available on Amazon Prime.

Shruti Haasan's upcoming movies:

Netflix's Pitta Kathalu is the Telugu version of Lust Stories.



The movie will consist of four different stories which are directed by four directors. Pitta Kathalu is directed by Nag Ashwin, Nandini Reddy, Sankalp Reddy and Tharun Bhascker. RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment helm it. The movie is set to release on February 19.

Apart from that Shruti acted in Telugu movie Krack opposite Ravi Teja. Earlier, she was busy in Chennai shooting for the Tamil movie Laabam in which Vijay Sethupathi plays the lead.

New film announcement: Shruti Haasan joins Prabhas' Salaar

On the occasion of Shruti Haasan's 35th birthday, production house Hombale Films revealed that the actor has been roped in for its upcoming film Saalar.

"We're ecstatic to have you onboard for #Salaar. Can't wait to see you sizzle on the screen (sic)," tweeted Hombale Films tweeted on Thursday.

Prabhas also took to his Facebook page to wish his co-star. "Happiest Birthday Shruti Haasan! Looking forward to working with you on #Salaar," wrote Prabhas. Salaar will mark the maiden collaboration between Prabhas and Shruti.

Wishing the beautiful and gorgeous actor a very Happy Birthday!