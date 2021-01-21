It's Sushant Singh Rajput's first birth anniversary today. He was born in Patna (Bihar) on 21 January 1986. Sushant was known for his impeccable acting skills.

He was an avid reader who was deeply interested in astrophysics and won the National Olympiad in Physics.

Sushant made his Bollywood dreams come true. He made his debut with Kai Po Che, went on to appear in over 10 movies. Sushant was known for living the character in MS Dhoni, Shudh Desi Romance, Raabta or Kedarnath.

Sushant had the time and again proved that he was born to be a star, and every time he appeared on the silver screen, he would sill magic with is a charm, acting prowess and poise. It was a treat to watch him.

He passed away at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14 last year. His untimely death has left a void in our lives. Today the actor would have turned 35.

And with a heavy heart the nation, fans, and families worldwide are remembering late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Although he is no more fans have kept him alive. Today Tweeple trend #SushantDay. They remember the actor by posting his throwback pics and sharing his inspirational dialogues. Not just this yesterday also we saw fans trending 'One day for SSR birthday' on Twitter.

On his birth anniversary let's take a look at Sushant's unseen pictures-videos, lesser-known facts.

Lesser-known facts

Childhood days

Sushant Singh Rajput was a prodigy by all means. Nicknamed 'Gulshan', Sushant was the youngest of five siblings. From a very young age, Sushant developed a liking for astrophysics.

One of his four sisters Mitu Singh was a state-level cricket player. He attended the St. Karen's High School in Patna. His family moved to Delhi following his mother's death in 2002 where Rajput completed his schooling for intermediate studies in Kulachi Hansraj Model School.

College life

He even won the National Olympiad in Physics. Sushant Singh Rajput got admission in the prestigious Delhi College for Engineering in Mechanical branch.

SSR's Bollywood dreams

Sushant wanted to become an astronaut and later an air force pilot but was drawn towards Bollywood. He dropped out of engineering college to pursue his dream of acting. Being a huge SRK fan, just like Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant paved his way to success with sheer hard work and perseverance.

Sushant started his career with TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil as protagonists brother. Later he bagged the lead role in Pavitra Risha opposite Ankita Lokhande. Since then, there was no looking back for him.

Sushant was a background dancer.

He appeared in the title track of 'Dhoom 2' as a background dancer and was also a part of Aishwarya Rai's performance in the 2006 Commonwealth Games' closing ceremony.

He owns the land on the moon.

Sushant Singh Rajput had bought a piece of lunar land on the far side of the moon. The region that he bought is called the Mare Muscoviense or the 'Sea of Muscovy.' The late actor had bought the property from the International Lunar Lands Registry.

Sushant was passionate about astronomy.

Sushant's had a great interest in galaxies and stars, which was evident through his Instagram posts. Not just he had an expensive telescope at his Mumbai residence. He also visited the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in 2017. He got training for his role as an astronaut for the movie Chanda Mama Door Ke which was eventually shelved.

He used to write handwritten notes.

The actor jotted down the list of 50 wishes that he wanted to accomplish. The list ranged from Iron Man triathlon to help women train in self-defence, his long list leaves many eyes teary-eyed. Out of the 50 wishes, the Kedarnath actor had fulfilled 12 wishes.

A place where WWW was invented.

A place that discovered the God (damn:) particle.

A place of numerous divine collisions.

A place where Matter matters. ?

A big thanks to #CERN for being so welcoming and making my dream come true.

—Dream 17/50 ✅ #livingMyDreams#lovingMyDreams pic.twitter.com/LEnwdSmwSw — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 15, 2019

I’m just you away from glory ✨

The day when one of my most beautiful dreams came true. ✅ Dream 12/50

Plan a day trip to My Alma Mater. #livingmydreams #lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/Z9JHqtFxHj — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 12, 2019

A day to live a big big dream !

What a wonderful day :) ?❤️✨? pic.twitter.com/6dZbxOztZv — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 11, 2019

Let's take a look at some of his unseen videos and pictures.

Celebs pens a heartfelt note for Sushant on his birthday.

Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant on his birthday.

Shraddha Kapoor

Ankita Lokhande shares two unseen videos.

Ankita shared an old throwback video, perhaps from the time they were together, and wrote: "#sushantday I don't know how to start and what to say, but yes today I'm gonna share few of your old videos Sushant to celebrate you .these are the only memories I have with u, and i will always remember Like this happy, intelligent, romantic, mad, and adorable #scotch has always missed u, and now I guess he misses u more. I pray, and I know tum Jaha ho waha bahut khush ho happy birthday to u u will be missed #memoriesforlife." The video shows Sushant playing with their pet, a labrador.

Check out the videos shared by Ankita.

Abhishek Kapoor, who directed Sushant in Kai Po Che and Kedarnath, posted a throwback picture with the late actor and wrote: "Burdayboyyyy!!! Miss karta hoon yaar Tujhe @itsSSR #ssrbirthday #SushantDay."

Rajkummar Rao shared a picture of Sushant playing the guitar with just a red heart emoji to go with it to express his sentiment.

Mukesh Chhabra, who directed Sushant in his last film Dil Bechara, dropped a collage of the various avatars in which Sushant had appeared onscreen.

Shweta Singh announced a scholarship programme for aspiring physics students.

Sushant's sister Shweta has announced a scholarship programme for aspiring physics students to pursue further studies at the Department of Physics at the University of California, Berkley, USA. She had written: "I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. #SushantDay."

She also shared a collage of unseen pics of Sushant.

I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/nW3Rm6JERR — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) January 20, 2021

Bhumi Pednekar remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his birthday.

Kangana Ranaut calls out movie mafia on SSR's birthday!

Kangana Ranaut wrote a thread on Twitter remembering him. She wrote, "Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you, bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you asked for help, and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn't assume you are strong enough to handle mafia on your own. I wish... (sic).

She called out the production houses and Bollywood bigwigs who allegedly banned him and declared him a flop actor. She named Yashraj films that had allegedly banned the late actor. She also took Karan Johar's name for releasing the late actor's film on an OTT platform.

Read her Tweets below:

Fans trend #SushantDay

Sushant Singh Rajput is the name etched in our hearts till eternity!! #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/uKQPXuHRI9 — Parnika ? (@itsParnika) January 21, 2021

Want to share again the card that I got for @itsSSR #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/tbxTdq1ro5 — SSR-Shilpa Samai Rajesh?????? (@itsshilpasamai) January 21, 2021

If u really want to give a Gift to Sushant then be a Good Human like him & embrace his qualities,



I m sure it will be the best gift for him & he will proud of it ;)#SushantDay pic.twitter.com/95slX7h80k — Jannatul Ferdous ?? (@JannatFerdousee) January 21, 2021

Hey Sushant, Can you hear the skies whispering Happy Birthday in your ears? #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/MM2VnV6RPd — PIYALI ??? (@PiyaliBh) January 21, 2021

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 in his Mumbai apartment under mysterious circumstances. The Mumbai Police investigated the tragic case and later handed over to three central investigative agencies namely, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Happy Birthday to Sushant Singh Rajput... You will forever remain in our heart...