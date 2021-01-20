Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise on June 14, 2020, has left a void in our heart, its been over eight months and still, most of us haven't been able to fathom the fact that Sushant is no more. It's Sushant's first birth anniversary tomorrow and as far as his memorial is concerned, the late actor's sisters have planned a virtual event and have encouraged his fans to celebrate his life and honour his memory.

However, today afternoon, that is ahead of Sushant's birthday anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty was snapped on the streets of Bandra (Mumbai) buying seen buying flowers.

On January 20, Wednesday, Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at a roadside shop in Bandra, Mumbai, buying flowers. A video of rhea near phoolwala has gone viral on the internet. The video shows Rhea stepping out of the car and walk towards the shop. As the paparazzi start to follow her, she is was heard telling them not to follow her.

"Phool khareed rahi hoon jao hai," says Rhea Chakraborty. Later, as she was about to leave the shop, and the photographers still follow her, she is heard saying, "Ab main jaa rahi hoon, peeche mat aana."

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput, the comments section on the video suggests that Rhea was buying flowers ahead of Sushant's birth anniversary on January 21. However, Rhea doesn't confirm that in the video, it could very well be the case.

Watch the video below:

This isn't the first time Rhea has asked the photographers not to snap her

On January 3, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were snapped as they went house-hunting in Bandra, Mumbai. At that time also she had asked the media not to follow her.

Fans trend: One day for SSR's birthday to mark his 35th birthday on January 21

Just to make you S m i l e? @itsSSR :))



ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/gIBSSsQyUe — dada (@Awayfromglory_) January 19, 2021

Your smile is the reason for many others to smile @itsSSR ❤

ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/pz9I5N78Yk — Shuvikaa??!!SERI!!? (@ssrain_shuvika_) January 20, 2021

As it's Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday tomorrow, fans and their pages on Twitter are trending "One Day for SSR'

Only Sush can look so dashing, hot, innocent, elegant all at same time! ?❤@itsSSR ??

ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/31z1SFjWhv — Krutika (@krutika_SSR) January 19, 2021

We miss you dearly

Still we celebrate your birthday

Knowing you are in paradise

Smiling broadly

Your heart

Overflowing with joy @itsSSR ❤️



Sushi is all ready 4 his birthday bash with U all.



Are you ready?



ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY @Stusha07928958 @shadowofphoton @SiaRajput5 pic.twitter.com/cseTY89U8A — AMK ✨??? (@itsAMK__) January 20, 2021

The best feeling is to see this smile and to see our HT trending on top!!



ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/QxxdOBK3b6 — Sweta Singh Kirti (@KirtiSweta) January 20, 2021

Sushant was last seen in Dil Bechara

The actor was last seen in Dil Bechara that was released posthumously on July 24, 2020. The movie also starred actress Sanjana Sanghi and was a remake of Hollywood movie, The Fault in Our Stars, based on John Green's novel.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 in his Mumbai apartment under mysterious circumstances. The Mumbai Police investigated the tragic case and later handed over to three central investigative agencies namely, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).