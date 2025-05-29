Janhvi Kapoor is having an absolute roll this year, everything seems to be working out in her favour. After making her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year, she received a lot of appreciation from her fans and followers for her sartorial choices. Now, the audiences are looking forward to seeing her share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in 'Param Sundari'. B-Town fans seem extremely excited to see this new pairing and are hopeful about the film. Amidst all of this, there is also news about Janhvi and Tiger starring in a movie together, however, fans do not seem to be too eager about it.

Produced by Karan Johar, Janhvi and Tiger will be seen opposite each other for the very first time in Raj Mehta's 'Lag Jaa Gale'. Pinkvilla reported that a source close to the film mentioned, "Raj Mehta's next is a revenge action love story to be led by Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor. It's a script he has been working on for a while, and wanted to have a first-time pairing on board. He narrated it to Tiger and Janhvi, and both the talents instantly agreed to come on board the film." The source further revealed, "It's a pure revenge actioner with a strong love-story in the backdrop."

For now, it is being speculated that the shoot of the film will begin towards the end of 2025. The initial reactions to the announcement of the film have not been nice. From the reactions so far, one can tell that fans are not too excited to see this pairing on screen. A Reddit discourse was also started, and netizens expressed their concerns about this pairing and were also disparaging towards the casting and what the film was going to turn out to be.

A comment on the discourse read, "At this point, I think they are making movies to spite audiences.. like"we will make bad movies with worst casting only from now on, what u gonna do abt it"!!"

Another comment sparked the nepotism debate, it read, "Janhvi and Ananya are already having 4-5 dharma projects in their bag despite not delivering a single hit movie in their entire career." A netizen mentioned, "Finally Jhanvi is going to be the better actor in a film" while another wrote, "Agar movie me Janhvi aur Tiger rahenge toh fir acting kaun karega?"

There were also comments like, "Kjo and Dharma Productions' downfall is deserved", "I am more concerned about how are they going to remake the Lag Ja Gale song.....in an action sequence", "Karan deserves all the trolling he faces", "I think this is good news. Atleast Jhanvi won't spoil a film with good actors" and "I wish he produces all the nepos movies so that he soon gets bankrupt."

Janhvi was recently in Cannes as a part of the cast for 'Homebound' directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, which premiered at the glorious film festival. Apart from Janhvi, the film stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa as protagonists. The film is also backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.