All eyes are on the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Known for showcasing cinema and honouring filmmakers on a global platform, the festival has, unfortunately, started to resemble more of a fashion spectacle, similar to the Met Gala, than a celebration of film.

On Wednesday, director Neeraj Ghaywan's film Homebound, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa, premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The film received a nine-minute-long standing ovation at its premiere. It was an emotional moment, with the cast and director moved to tears as they absorbed the overwhelming response.

Neeraj Ghaywan couldn't hold back his tears and broke down while delivering an emotional speech. Karan Johar stepped in to hug and console him. Janhvi and Ishaan were also seen getting emotional as the crowd applauded their film.

Sharing a video of the historic moment, the production banner wrote on social media, "9 minutes of pure love & applause! Team Homebound receiving all the appreciation at @festivaldecannes!"

Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were also seen in the video, applauding the Homebound team as they arrived to support Janhvi. Janhvi's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, was present in Cannes as well, though he did not appear in the video.

Director Neeraj Ghaywan heaped praise on Janhvi Kapoor's cameo performance.

In an interview with Variety, he said, "Just because she is a star kid doesn't mean she lacks potential. She's been maligned publicly and heavily trolled, but when people see this film and her true potential, they'll wake up to see she's really made of something else."

He added, "She went into a rabbit hole of trying to understand the glaring differences that we live with together."

Janhvi's outfit was designed by Anamika Khanna

For the screening, which marks her second appearance at Cannes, Janhvi Kapoor paid homage to India's rich cultural heritage and traditional jewellery through her outfit. She wore a custom-made Anamika Khanna ensemble: a backless mint-green gown with a long, flowing train. The upper bodice featured intricate antique gold embroidery.

Rhea Kapoor shared photos of Janhvi's look and wrote, "For the Official Premiere Screening of Homebound this morning in Cannes. @janhvikapoor wears custom @anamikakhanna.in couture. She wears a mix of archival traditional Indian jewels mixed with custom jade and jadau creations."

About Homebound

The emotional drama movie 'Homebound' tells the powerful story of two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who are chasing a police job that they believe will bring them dignity and respect. However, as the pressure and desperation mount, their once unbreakable bond is tested.