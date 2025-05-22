Celebrity power couple, cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma, never fail to serve relationship and marriage goals. Anushka, a devoted wife and doting mother, is often seen accompanying Virat to his cricket matches.

Virat, who is currently busy with his team RCB, is on cloud nine as the team has entered the playoffs in this year's IPL 2025. As they gear up for the crucial matches, the team took a break from cricket practice to indulge in another sport, pickleball.

Virat, along with his RCB teammates, joined in a spontaneous game of pickleball, and accompanying him was none other than Anushka Sharma. Several photos and videos from the impromptu session were shared on RCB's official Instagram handle.

In the photos, star batter Virat Kohli is seen pairing up with his wife, Anushka Sharma. Dipika Pallikal, wife of RCB's batting coach Dinesh Karthik, also showcased her skills on the court.

RCB's head coach Andy Flower, Director of Cricket Mo Bobat, lead pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, English opener Phil Salt, and Caribbean finisher Romario Shepherd were also spotted enjoying the game, effortlessly pulling off impressive shots.

Amid several viral photos, a photo shows Virat and Anushka laughing, playing, and joyfully exchanging high-fives.

Netizens couldn't stop praising the couple for not only acing the game but also for always being each other's biggest cheerleaders. Some fans even joked that Virat exploring a new sport might just open another career avenue for him.

A user wrote, "Bro already started playing a new sport... Olympic medal coming soon!"

The next one mentioned, "King & Queen in the same team." One more fan simply summed it up as, "CoupleGoals with a hint of #RCBStyle."

Virat announced his retirement from Test cricket last week

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli left fans heartbroken after he announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Virat's departure from the longest format marks the end of an era. His contributions to the Indian team, both as a prolific batsman and a charismatic leader, have been truly monumental.

On the IPL front, RCB is on a winning streak, and this time, RCBians are more hopeful than ever for the IPL trophy.

RCB's previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders, held last Friday, was unfortunately washed out due to heavy rain in Bengaluru. As a precautionary measure, IPL authorities have shifted their final home game, originally scheduled for May 23 (Friday), to Lucknow. Their last league game is also set to take place in Lucknow on May 27 (Tuesday).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are in the second position of the IPL 2025 points table with 17 points.