The 78th Cannes Film Festival is underway, and the who's who of Bollywood, Hollywood, and social media influencers have turned up the glam quotient with their star-studded appearances on the red carpet. From Urvashi Rautela to Jennifer Lawrence and Angelina Jolie, several celebrities have graced the prestigious event.

Shalini Passi's jaw-dropping, stunning debut

Recently, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi—a Delhi-based socialite, Indian art collector, and philanthropist—also walked the red carpet in a custom Manish Malhotra gown. Shalini took to Instagram to share photos from her red carpet moment, where she was seen wearing the intricately designed gown. The stunning outfit paid homage to Indian culture.

Named Longitude 77, Shalini Passi's gown features a tapered corset and a striking mermaid silhouette. Inspired by artist Paresh Maity's renowned series of the same name, the gown captures a visual journey through India's diverse landscapes, from the Himalayas to Kanyakumari.

Shalini Passi shared on Instagram alongside a carousel where she can be seen standing on the balcony of Hotel Martinez "Draped in India's soul, stitched in art and heritage ✨ Manish Malhotra has brought Paresh Maity's (@pareshmaityofficial) Longitude 77' to life on this custom creation — a journey through India's rich landscapes, culture, and soul. From the Himalayas to Kanyakumari, every thread tells a story. This isn't just couture, it's a canvas, blending my love for art, fashion, and India. Grateful to represent our heritage on a global stage @festivaldecannes #Longitude77 #Longitude77atCannes".

For her Cannes debut, Shalini Passi embraced the Barbiecore trend in a pink gown by couturier Fouad Sarkis, featuring dramatic oversized feather sleeves.

Bold in Black: Mouni Roy

All eyes were on Mouni Roy as she made a breathtaking debut at Cannes 2025 in a sleek black gown. She lit up the French Riviera during a glamorous Chopard event, looking bewitching in an off-shoulder Caroline Couture gown with a figure-hugging silhouette, a bold thigh-high slit, and a flared hemline. Layers of dazzling diamonds completed her striking look.

Nancy Tyagi

Nancy Tyagi made two head-turning appearances on the Cannes red carpet. The internet's favourite influencer designed and stitched her own outfits, earning widespread admiration.

For her first appearance, she wore a green ensemble adorned with rose-shaped details along the skirt and back, paired with cascading layers of tulle that floated gracefully as she walked.

Her second look was a showstopper: a handcrafted pearl-embellished mini dress in soft silver-beige. It featured delicate pearl strings, sparkling crystal fringes, and intricate panelling. The fitted silhouette with a sweetheart neckline was elevated by a voluminous overcoat with puffed shoulders and a trailing hem.

The ensemble took over a month to create.

Speaking about her second look, Nancy shared, "Ye colour meri mummy ka favourite hai, isliye iss baar decide kiya ki isi colour mein dress design karun. Isse banane mein poora one month laga, aur main last moment tak taiyaari mein lagi rahi, kyunki dress kaafi heavy thi."

("This colour is my mom's favourite, so I decided to design the dress in this shade this time. It took a full month to make, and I was working on it right till the last moment because the dress was quite heavy.")

The French Riviera glittered as Karan Johar made a stylish appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of Homebound. The celebrated filmmaker was spotted posing with social media personality Orry (Orhan Awatramani), who did his signature gesture—placing one arm on Karan's chest—creating a picture-perfect Cannes moment.

Karan Johar

Adding to the glamour were Khushi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya, who joined Karan on the red carpet. Khushi's presence drew special attention as she was there to support her sister, Janhvi Kapoor, who is making her Cannes debut with Homebound.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced under the Dharma Productions banner, Homebound is part of the prestigious "Un Certain Regard" section at Cannes 2025. The film boasts an impressive team of producers, including Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, and Somen Mishra. The ensemble cast features Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa in key roles.