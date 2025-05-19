Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol's cousin, actor Abhay Deol, remains one of the most beloved celebrities, despite not being in the limelight as much as his cousins. His fans often wait with bated breath for any announcement about his next film.

On Sunday, a video of Abhay went viral, showing him in a surprising new avatar as a DJ. The clip, reportedly from a nightclub in Gurugram, captures him wearing over-ear headphones, spinning tracks, and dropping beats while casually smoking.

Social media users couldn't keep calm, and went berserk over his effortless style and charm. Netizens flooded the comments, praising his cool persona and unexpected DJ skills.

A user wrote, "The D in Deol stands for being a DJ."

Another commented, "Find him so so hot."

The third one said, "He is in his Dev D arc."

Some even drew comparisons between Abhay Deol and his cousin, Bobby Deol.

Here's the context behind why netizens linked Abhay's latest appearance with Bobby's past moment in the spotlight:

Back in 2016, Bobby Deol took on the role of a DJ at a nightclub in Delhi. However, the event didn't go as planned. The Animal actor ended up playing tracks from his 1997 film Gupt, which reportedly annoyed many people in the crowd and sparked backlash at the time.

Work Front

Known for his versatility, Abhay has been part of several notable films, including Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dev D, Shanghai, and Raanjhanaa, to name a few. The actor was last seen in the web series Trial By Fire.

The actor, who is settled in Goa, will be seen next in Bun Tikki, also starring Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It is helmed by Faraz Arif Ansari.

