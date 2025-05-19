Urvashi Rautela made headlines on Day 1 of the Cannes Film Festival 2025 as she walked the prestigious red carpet during the grand opening. She sizzled in a vibrant, multi-colored outfit that turned heads.

Complementing her bold ensemble, Urvashi wore a matching tiara and carried a standout accessory, a Judith Leiber crystal-studded, parrot-shaped clutch worth approximately $5,695 (around Rs 4.85 lakh).

Her look was brutally criticised by many. But that didnt stop her from once again slaying on the red carpet.

On Sunday, Urvashi made another striking appearance on the red carpet wearing a sheer black outfit.

She attended the screening of O Agente Secreto (L'Agent Secret/The Secret Agent) in a dramatic black silk taffeta gown by Naja Saade Couture. The custom dress featured a voluminous, ruched skirt made from rich silk taffeta, paired with a corseted bodice and a plunging sweetheart neckline. Sheer mesh sleeves extended gracefully to her wrists, adding a regal touch to the look.

However, while greeting the meeting, Urvashi experienced a wardrobe malfunction. Eagle-eyed netizens noticed a tear in the sheer mesh panel below her left shoulder, which revealed a small patch of skin.

Despite the incident, Urvashi remained composed and confident, continuing to own the red carpet with poise.

A user wrote, "First woman to wear torn dress at Cannes."

Another mentioned, "Was she trying to pull off an Aishwarya Rai style. The way she blew a kiss reminded me of Aishwarya Rai.."

The third one said, "Torn best dressed."

Another moment that drew attention was when Urvashi was reportedly asked to leave the red carpet for overstaying her allotted time. Yes, you heard that right! In one viral video, a red carpet official is seen politely requesting her to vacate the area. Speculation quickly surfaced online that she had exceeded her time, disrupting the tightly scheduled event.

Her actions sparked a wave of backlash. While some defended her, many criticised her for allegedly monopolising the spotlight and disregarding event protocol.