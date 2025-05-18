Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya's 'Kajra Re' dance video goes viral; fans criticise daughters' mature look

For years, power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have made headlines amid rumours of trouble in their marriage. Several reports have even claimed that the duo might soon part ways. However, without directly addressing the speculation, the couple has repeatedly shut down divorce rumours simply through their public appearances and gestures of unity.

On Saturday night, a video went viral showing Abhishek and Aishwarya dancing and enjoying themselves with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at a recent event in Mumbai.

Singer Rahul Vaidya shared a video on his Instagram stories from the event, held at the Jio World Convention Centre, featuring the Bachchan family dancing like there's no tomorrow.

In the viral reel, Rahul is seen singing "Kajra Re" as Aishwarya joyfully claps and sways to the beat, Abhishek grooves along, and Aaradhya adorably dances while keeping her eyes on her mother.

For the occasion, Aishwarya wore a blingy traditional outfit with her signature middle-parted hairstyle. Aaradhya looked like a mini version of her mother, as the two twinned in ivory outfits. Abhishek complemented the duo in a radiant white kurta.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the family's dance video, while some praised their bond, others continued to criticise Aishwarya for dressing Aaradhya like a mini version of herself.

A user wrote, "Aishwarya and her daughter's dressing sense is always the same..."

Another said, " Why do they always dance to the same song? Is there no other song that they have?"

The third one mentioned, "Aaradhya looks mini version of Aishwarya."

Work Front

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Be Happy, directed by Remo D'Souza. The film also starred Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi, and premiered on Prime Video on March 14. He will next be seen in Housefull 5 alongside a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Johny Lever, and Shreyas Talpade.

The comedy, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, will also feature Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, and Nikitin Dheer. Housefull 5 is slated for release on June 6 this year.